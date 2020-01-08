GDC Awards 2020: Die Nominierten stehen fest – Death Stranding führt mit sieben Nominierungen

von | 08.01.2020 - 19:08 Uhr
Die GDC Awards 2020 werden im März ein weiteres Mal die besten Spiele des vergangenen Kalenderjahres auszeichnen. Die Nominierten wurden in den Abendstunden enthüllt.

Zwar liegt das Jahr 2019 seit etwas mehr als einer Woche hinter uns, jedoch werden wir durch die verschiedenen Preisverleihungen noch mehrfach an die Spiele des vergangenen Jahres erinnert. Nachdem im Dezember bereits die Game Awards stattfanden, werden im März die mittlerweile 20. GDC Awards folgen. Nun haben die Verantwortlichen auch die Nominierten für die Game Developers Choice Awards enthüllt.

Hideo Kojimas neuestes Action-Adventure „Death Stranding“ spaltete zur Veröffentlichung die Geister. Jedoch konnte sich „Death Stranding“ insgesamt sieben Nominierungen einheimsen, worunter auch eine Nominierung für das Spiel des Jahres zu finden ist. „Control“ von Remedy Entertainment und „Outer Wilds“ von Mobius Digital konnten sich jeweils fünf Nominierungen sichern.

Für die GDC Awards konnten alle Spiele nominiert werden, die im letzten Kalenderjahr veröffentlicht wurden. Allerdings werden auch wieder zwei Personen mit dem Pioneer bzw. dem Ambassador Award ausgezeichnet. Den Ambassador Award erhält Kate Edwards, frühere Chefin der International Game Developers Association und aktueller Executive Director bei Global Game Jam, da sie durch ihren Aktionismus Videospiele in eine bessere Position bringt.

Es ist noch nicht bekannt, wer den Pioneer Award erhalten soll.

Die Nominierten der GDC Awards 2020

Game of the Year

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Best Audio

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Honorable Mentions: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring the Legend of Zelda (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Ape Out (Gabe Cuzzillo, Bennett Foddy, Matt Boch/Devolver Digital), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Debut

  • ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)
  • Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
  • William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)
  • Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)
  • Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

Best Design

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Honorable Mentions: Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Innovation Award

  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Hypnospace Outlaw (Tendershoot, ThatWhichIs Media/No More Robots), Kind Words (Popcannibal), Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo), Wattam (Funomena/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Mobile Game

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)
  • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
  • Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)
  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Honorable Mentions: Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Assemble with Care (ustwo), Pilgrims (Amanita Design), Archero (Habby), Card of Darkness (Choice Provisions), Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

Best Narrative

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Games/Nintendo), A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive), Heaven’s Vault (inkle), Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Telling Lies (Drowning a Mermaid Productions, Furious Bee/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Technology

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
  • Noita (Nolla Games)

Honorable Mentions: Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios), Resident Evil 2 (Capcom), Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studios), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Best Visual Art

  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Honorable Mentions: Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive), Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic), The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo), Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo), Void Bastards (Blue Manchu/Humble Bundle)

Best VR/AR Game

  • Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)
  • Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
  • Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

Honorable Mentions: Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games), Falcon Age (Outerloop Games), Ghost Giant (Zoink), Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs), Stormland (Insomniac Games/Oculus Studios)

