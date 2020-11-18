The Game Awards 2020: Sony mit guten Aussichten – Die Nominierten in der Übersicht

Im Rahmen der The Game Awards 2020 werden wieder einmal die besten Spiele des Jahres gekürt. Wir verraten euch, welche Spiele in diesem Jahr nominiert wurden.

Zu den letzten großen Events eines Videospieljahres gehörten in den vergangenen Jahren stets die von Geoff Keighley produzierten und moderierten The Game Awards.

So auch 2020. Aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie und der damit verbundenen Einschränkungen finden die The Game Awards 2020 am 10. Dezember 2020 allerdings in einem rein digitalen Format statt. Dies wird Geoff Keighley und seine Partner allerdings nicht davon abhalten, die eine oder andere Neuankündigung vorzunehmen und Updates zu bereits angekündigten Spielen zu liefern.

Gleichzeitig werden im Rahmen der The Game Awards 2020 die besten Spiele des Jahres in ausgewählten Kategorien gekürt. Zu den aussichtsreichsten Publishern gehört in diesem Jahr Sony Interactive Entertainment mit 22 Nominierungen.

Anbei eine Übersicht über alle Nominierten.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (written by George Kamitani)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano)

Ghost of Tsushima (written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jordan Lemos)

Hades (written by Greg Kasavin)

The Last of Us Part II (written by Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross)

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Score and Music

DOOM Eternal (composed by Mick Gordon)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu, and Mitsuto Suzuki)

Hades (composed by Darren Korb)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (composed by Garreth Coker)

The Last of Us Part II (composed by Gustavo Santaolala with additional music by Mac Quayle)

Best Audio Design

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found… (Dreamfeel)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tell Me Why (Dontnod Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Through the Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Indie

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)

Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)

Best Mobile Game

Among Us (Innersloth)

Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)

Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)

Best Community Support

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best VR / AR

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Grounded (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Hyperdot (Tribe Games)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Best Action

DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Nioh 2 (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)

Best Action / Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Role-Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)

Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Best Sim / Strategy

Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)

Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)

Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)

Best Sports / Racing

DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)

F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)

FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Among Us (InnerslotH)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

timthetatman

Valkyrae

Best Debut Game

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)

Mortal Shell (Cold Symmetry / Playstack)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games / Super.com)

Roki (Polygon Treehouse / United Label)

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Best eSports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)

Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (League of Legends)

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)

Best eSports Event

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best eSports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Effje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Best eSports Team

Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)

G2 eSports (League of Legends)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

Team Secret (DOTA 2)

