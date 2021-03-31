PSN Store Deals: Spring Sale mit hunderten Angeboten für PS4 und PS5

Unter anderem zählt "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" zu den Angeboten des Spring Sales. Ab 44,79 Euro werdet ihr fündig.

Sony hat im PlayStation Store auch in dieser Woche an der Preisschraube gedreht, was euch eine Reihe neuer Angebote beschert. Bei hunderten Spielen wurden temporäre Preisanpassungen vorgenommen. Nachfolgend haben wir ein paar Preisbeispiele für euch.

Günstiger zu haben ist in dieser Woche „Hitman 2“, das ihr im Rahmen des Sales für 15,39 Euro statt der sonst im PlayStation Store üblichen 69,99 Euro bekommt. Zwischen diesen Preisen springt der Titel im PSN aber schon seit Monaten hin und her, sodass es sich um ein wiederkehrendes Angebot handelt. Der Preis der Deluxe Edition wurde von 99,99 Euro auf 19,99 Euro gesenkt.

Resident Evil und God of War

Ebenfalls im Angebot ist „Resident Evil 2“, für das ihr Momentan 15,99 statt 39,99 Euro bezahlt. Auch hier gilt: Diesen Angebotspreis sehen wir im PlayStation Store nicht zum ersten Mal. Im Fall von von „Resident Evil 3“ sind es erneut 19,79 statt 59,99 Euro. Derartige Preisschwankungen gibt es auch bei der „God of War Digital Deluxe Edition“, die ihr aktuell für 20,09 statt 29,99 Euro erwerben könnt.

Für die „Onrush Deluxe Edition“ werden nur 3,74 statt 14,99 Euro fällig. Die Standardversion des Racers schlägt mit 2,49 statt 9,99 Euro zu Buche. Für „Jurassic World Evolution“ zahlt ihr 11,49 statt 49,99 Euro. Im Februar lag der Preis bereits bei 9,99 Euro.

Der Preis von „Darksiders 3“ wurde von 59,99 Euro auf 13,79 Euro gesenkt. PS Plus-User zahlen nur 10,79 Euro. Günstiger wurde der Titel im PSN noch nicht verkauft, abgesehen von der Tatsache, dass „Darksiders 3“ im September 2019 ein PS Plus-Spiel war. Die „Darksiders 3 Digital Deluxe Edition“ bekommt ihr für 15,99 statt 79,99 Euro. Auch hier ist es der bisherige Bestpreis. Gleiches gilt für die „Darksiders 3 Blades And Whip Edition“, die ihr für 19,99 statt 99,99 Euro bekommt.

Der Preis der „Trine: Ultimate Collection“ wurde von 49,99 auf 14,99 Euro gesenkt. „Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night“ bekommt ihr für 19,99 statt 39,99 Euro. Es gab bereits Sales, in denen der Preis auf 15,99 Euro sank. „Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown“ wird momentan für 14,69 statt 69,99 Euro verkauft. „The Outer Worlds“ schlägt mit 23,99 statt 59,99 Euro zu Buche. Weiter geht es mit „Dreams“. 19,99 statt 39,99 Euro werden einige Tage lang fällig. In den vergangenen Monaten war das mehrfach der Fall.

The Last of Us 2 und Ghost of Tsushima

Erstmals für 30,09 statt 69,99 Euro ist „The Last of Us Part 2“ dabei. Günstiger war der Titel rund um Ellie im PlayStation Store noch nicht zu haben. Gleiches gilt für die „The Last Of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition“, die mit 39,99 statt 79,99 Euro zu Buche schlägt. Bei „Ghost Of Tsushima“ sank der Preis von 69,99 auf 39,89 Euro, was ebenfalls ein neuer Tiefstpreis im PSN ist. Die „Ghost Of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition“ bekommt ihr für 49,59 statt 79,99 Euro.

Ebenfalls günstiger als gewohnt könnt ihr „Project Cars 3“ kaufen. Statt 69,99 Euro werden 27,99 Euro fällig. Die „Wreckfest Complete Edition“ kann für 32,49 statt 49,99 Euro erworben werden.

Falls ihr einen der Titel in euren Besitz bringen möchtet, dann führen euch die folgenden Links direkt in den PlayStation Store. Aufgelistet sind sämtliche Angebote des Spring Sales. Vielleicht entdeckt ihr euer persönliches Wunschschnäppchen.

Angebote des Spring Sales in der Übersicht

