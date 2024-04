Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: OST mit 175 Songs erhältlich – CDs vorbestellbar

Ready for 175 tracks of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth music?



Get the original soundtrack as a physical CD set or download on major music platforms now. #FF7R



OST: https://t.co/JpX0YufYnY

Special edit version: https://t.co/W8bI6QX2Is

Digital: https://t.co/m8yl3EQyaA pic.twitter.com/GUsfIbvtqQ