The First Descendant: Trotz enttäuschender Wertungen – Loot-Shooter entwickelt sich zu einem Hit

Circana US Player Engagement Tracker Top 10 Titles by WAU – W/E July 13, 2024



-Once Human has a big launch, debuting at #4 on Steam.



-Zenless Zone Zero breaks into the top 10 on PS5.



-Fortnite reclaims the top spot on XBS but stays at #2 on PS5. pic.twitter.com/MKSaIoOAkf