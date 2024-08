Call of Duty Black Ops 6: Zombie-Gemetzel im Video und Termin für Kampagnen-Gameplay

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to @gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 20.



Tune in for the first campaign play through reveal live from Germany.



11a PT / 2p ET / 8p CEST at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF@CallofDuty #CallofDuty #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/1xF7HFTOvM