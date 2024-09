Dragon Quest 3 HD: Der Release kann kommen – Remake meistern den finalen Meilenstein

🎊#DragonQuest III HD-2D Remake has gone gold! 🎊



Time for a snap of Yuji Horii, father of Dragon Quest, and Masaaki Hayasaka, producer of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, to commemorate the moment 📸



Just 2 months until the worldwide release on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series… pic.twitter.com/yHvaoswF2y