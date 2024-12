GTA 6 Trailer 2: Fans glauben an Freischaltung vor 2025 und diese Theorie steckt dahinter

GTA 6 Trailer 2 is 100% coming on 27th December. Here's why:



🔸Rockstar Games was founded on 27th Dec, 1998.

🔸Their instagram account currently has 27 posts.

🔸Trailer 1 has 27 written at exactly 27 seconds.

🔸Their recent post on X includes a link with 27 at the end. pic.twitter.com/DNL3CAjvqt