PlayStation Portal: Über 200 Spiele mit PS Plus Premium über Cloud spielbar – Offizielle Liste

Nachdem es sich bei PlayStation Portal zunächst um einen reinen Remote-Handheld handelte, kündigte Sony Ende des vergangenes Jahres ein weiteres Feature an.
Die Rede ist von einer Cloud-Gaming-Funktion für PS5-Titel, für die sich die Community nach dem Launch von PlayStation Portal immer wieder einsetzte. In der offiziellen Ankündigung im November 2024 wies Sony darauf hin, dass die Cloud-Gaming-Funktion des Handhelds im Beta-Stadium startete.
Nachdem zunächst knapp 120 Spiele wie Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Monster Hunter Rise oder Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart zur Verfügung standen, wurde das Angebot zuletzt deutlich ausgeweitet.
Wie eine Liste zeigt, unterstützt das Cloud-Gaming-Feature von PlayStation Portal mittlerweile über 200 PS5-Titel.
Was wird für das Streaming-Feature benötigt?
Eine PlayStation Plus Premium-Mitgliedschaft vorausgesetzt, könnt ihr diese auf PlayStation Portal streamen. Auch ohne eine PS5-Konsole. Die Spieldaten und Spielfortschritte können mit bis zu 100 GB gespeichert und automatisch mit der PS5-Konsole synchronisiert werden.
Dadurch ist laut Sony gewährleistet, dass sich eure Spielstände stets auf dem aktuellen Stand befinden.
Um die Spiele in 720p zu streamen, empfiehlt Sony eine Verbindung von 7 Mbps. Für die 1080p-Auflösung wiederum sollten es schon 13 Mbps sein. Zu den Features, die das Cloud-Gaming auf PlayStation Portal unterstützt, gehören das haptische Feedback, die adaptiven Trigger oder das Touchpad.
Die folgende Liste verrät euch, welche Spiele mittlerweile ein Bestandteil der Cloud-Gaming-Beta auf PlayStation Portal sind.
Diese Spiele werden unterstützt:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Destruction AllStars
- Dead Cells
- Röki
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Thymesia
- The Pedestrian
- The Gardens Between
- The Forgotten City
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- Spirit of the North – Enhanced Edition
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Riders Republic
- Redout 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paradise Killer
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Observer: System Redux
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Maneater
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lake
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- Inscryption
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator
- Humanity
- Human Fall Flat
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary Tale Adventures
- Ghostrunner
- Far Cry 6
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Death Stranding
- Dead by Daylight
- Cris Tales
- Control – Ultimate Edition
- Bugsnax
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Outriders
- Scarlet Nexus
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Hotline Miami
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Thrillville
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun Hong Kong
- Shadowrun Dragonfall
- Salt and Sacrifice
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
- Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace
- Rally Cross
- Session: Skate Sim
- Back 4 Blood
- UNO
- Source of Madness
- PAW Patrol: Adventure City Calls
- Cursed to Golf
- Rain World
- Eldest Souls
- Roguebook
- Jet Moto 2
- Resistance: Retribution
- Tales of Arise
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- Mystic Pillars – Remastered
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier
- Gods Eater Burst
- Resident Evil 3
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Cool Boarders
- Blood Bowl 3
- Stray Blade
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault 2 – The Hidden Empire
- Nour: Play with Your Food
- MediEvil
- Deliver Us Mars
- Construction Simulator
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Dave the Diver
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Animal Well
- Worms Pinball
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- G-Police
- Deceive Inc.
- 2Xtreme
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- Dredge
- Cricket 24
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Sly Raccoon
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Ghosthunter
- Football Manager 2024
- Anno 1800 – Console Edition
- After Us
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
- LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- Summoner
- Remnant 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- No More Heroes 3
- Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord
- Jeanne d’Arc
- Deadcraft
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion
- Wild Hearts
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- TimeSplitters
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
- Ride 5
- Cult of the Lamb
- TimeSplitters 2
- Crusader Kings 3
- Under the Waves
- Space Engineers
- SkyGunner
- Secret Agent Clank
- Road 96
- Night in the Woods
- Mr Moskeeto
- Chernobylite Complete Edition
- The Plucky Squire
- The Last of Us Part 1
- Two Point Campus
- Tour de France 2023
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me
- Return to Monkey Island
- Overpass 2
- Gris
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- Forbidden Siren
- Firefighting Simulator – The Squad
- Dead Island 2
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tails Noir
- Lawn Mowing Simulator – Landmark Edition
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Doom Eternal
- Call of the Sea
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Ascent
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- MotoGP 24
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Killer Frequency
- Dying Light 2
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Chivalry 2
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Dino Crisis
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves
- Sly 2: Band of Thieves
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Forspoken
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Coffee Talk
- A Space for the Unbound
- Biped
- Sonic Frontiers
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Citizen Sleeper
- Poker Club
- Orcs Must Die 3
- ANNO: Mutationem
- MediEvil 2
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand
- Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings
- God of War: Ragnarök
Unter Umständen handelt es sich bei der Cloud-Gaming-Unterstützung nicht um das einzige Feature, mit dem Sony die Nutzererfahrung auf PlayStation Portal erweitert. Stattdessen könnte das Feedback der Nutzer zukünftig zu weiteren Funktionen führen.
Darauf wies Hiromi Wakai, der Vize-Präsident des Produktmanagements, Ende Dezember hin. Allerdings ohne bezüglich Sonys Plänen mit dem Handheld konkreter zu werden.
Kommentare
OzeanSunny14. Februar 2025 um 16:04 Uhr
Na das sind ja wirklich viele Games schon.
Ich finde die PlayStation Portal richtig klasse.
Ich Feier die immer noch richtig.
Für das Geld und für das was sie kann ist das echt super.