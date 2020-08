DiRT 5: Soundtrack enthüllt – Diese Songs sind dabei

Künstler Song

American Authors Microphone [habitat remix]

Arkells Years In The Making

Barns Courtney Fun Never Ends

Car Seat Headrest Hollywood

Chaka Khan Like Sugar

Child of the Parish Thread The Needles Eye

Dinosaur Pile-Up Back Foot

EOB Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit

Floating Points LesAlpx

Foals In Degrees

Hero The Band Shout

Hockey Dad I Missed Out

Inhaler We Have To Move On

Jamie N Commons Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right

JOHN J PRESLEY Left

MASON Dance, Shake, Move

New Found Glory Hit or Miss

NOISY Oi ATM

Oh The Larceny Check It Out

Pearl Jam Who Ever Said

Sports Team The Races

Starcrawler Home Alone

Stormzy Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)

Tesla Tied To The Tracks

The Academic SUPERLIKE

The Amazons Mother

The Bloody Beetroots + Jet My Name Is Thunder

The Chemical Brothers Bango

THE HARA Friends

The Heavy A Whole Lot of Love

The Killers Caution

The Mysterines Gasoline

The Prodigy Timebomb Zone

THE SHERLOCKS Magic Man

The Shoes Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)

Twin Atlantic Volcano

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown . Drive Me Mad

Weshly Arms Never Be The Same

WOLFMOTHER Chase The Feeling (feat. Chris Cester)