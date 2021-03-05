PlayStation Store: Das sind die erfolgreichsten Titel im Monat Februar 2021
Zum Abschluss der Woche veröffentlichte Sony Interactive Entertainment die PlayStation Store-Charts aus dem Monat Februar 2021. Zum erfolgreichsten Titel schwang sich sowohl auf der PS4 als auch der PS5 "FIFA 21" auf.
Zum Start in einen neuen Monat dürfen die obligatorischen PlayStation Store-Charts des Vormonats natürlich nicht fehlen. Kurz vor dem Start ins Wochenende bedachte uns Sony Interactive Entertainment mit den entsprechenden Charts aus dem Monat Februar 2021.
Den Charts lässt sich unter anderem entnehmen, dass sich „FIFA 21“ im vergangenen Monat sowohl auf der PlayStation 4 als auch der PlayStation 5 den Platz an der Spitze sicherte. Auf der PlayStation 5 folgen auf den weiteren Plätzen Crossplattform-Titel wie „Assassin’s Creed Valhalla“ oder „Spider-Man’s Miles Morales“, während auf der PlayStation 4 der Open-World-Dauerbrenner „GTA 5“ und das Klötzchen-Abenteuer „Minecraft“ das Siegertreppchen komplettieren.
Zum Thema: PSN Store Deals: Wochenend-Sale mit neuen Angeboten gestartet
Wenig getan hat sich bei den PlayStation VR-Charts. Hier sind weiterhin alte Bekannte wie „Beat Saber“, „Job Simulator“ oder „Superhot VR“ auf den vorderen Plätzen zu finden. Zu den erfolgreichsten Free2Play-Titeln im Februar 2021 gehörten „Call of Duty: Warzone“, „Rocket League“ und „Fortnite“.
Anbei die kompletten Charts aus dem Monat Februar 2021.
PlayStation 5
1. FIFA 21
2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
5. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
6. Mortal Kombat 11
7. Hitman 3
8. Demon’s Souls
9. Borderlands 3
10. Madden NFL 21
11. Immortals Fenyx Rising
12. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
13. NBA 2K21
14. No Man’s Sky
15. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
16. Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
17. Godfall
18. Sackboy: A Big Adventure
19. Watch Dogs: Legion
20. Dirt 5
PlayStation 4
1. FIFA 21
2. Grand Theft Auto V
3. Minecraft
4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
6. Tekken 7
7. Red Dead Redemption 2
8. Little Nightmares II
9. Ark: Survival Evolved
10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
12. Jump Force
13. Gran Turismo Sport
14. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
15. UFC 4
16. Need for Speed Heat
17. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
18. The Forest
19. World War Z
20. Star Wars Battlefront II
PlayStation VR
1. Beat Saber
2. Job Simulator
3. Superhot VR
4. Swordsman VR
5. The Walking Dead Onslaught
6. Creed: Rise to Glory
7. Gorn
8. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
9. Arizona Sunshine
10. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Free2Play-Titel
1. Call of Duty: Warzone
2. Rocket League
3. Fortnite
4. Apex Legends
5. Vigor
6. eFootball PES 2021 Lite
7. Genshin Impact
8. Rogue Company
9. Destiny 2
10. Rec Room
Quelle: PlayWeitere Meldungen zu Playstation Store.