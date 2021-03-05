PlayStation Store: Das sind die erfolgreichsten Titel im Monat Februar 2021

Der erfolgreichste PlayStation-Titel im Februar 2021: "FIFA 21".

Zum Start in einen neuen Monat dürfen die obligatorischen PlayStation Store-Charts des Vormonats natürlich nicht fehlen. Kurz vor dem Start ins Wochenende bedachte uns Sony Interactive Entertainment mit den entsprechenden Charts aus dem Monat Februar 2021.

Den Charts lässt sich unter anderem entnehmen, dass sich „FIFA 21“ im vergangenen Monat sowohl auf der PlayStation 4 als auch der PlayStation 5 den Platz an der Spitze sicherte. Auf der PlayStation 5 folgen auf den weiteren Plätzen Crossplattform-Titel wie „Assassin’s Creed Valhalla“ oder „Spider-Man’s Miles Morales“, während auf der PlayStation 4 der Open-World-Dauerbrenner „GTA 5“ und das Klötzchen-Abenteuer „Minecraft“ das Siegertreppchen komplettieren.

Wenig getan hat sich bei den PlayStation VR-Charts. Hier sind weiterhin alte Bekannte wie „Beat Saber“, „Job Simulator“ oder „Superhot VR“ auf den vorderen Plätzen zu finden. Zu den erfolgreichsten Free2Play-Titeln im Februar 2021 gehörten „Call of Duty: Warzone“, „Rocket League“ und „Fortnite“.

Anbei die kompletten Charts aus dem Monat Februar 2021.

PlayStation 5

1. FIFA 21

2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

3. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

5. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

6. Mortal Kombat 11

7. Hitman 3

8. Demon’s Souls

9. Borderlands 3

10. Madden NFL 21

11. Immortals Fenyx Rising

12. WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

13. NBA 2K21

14. No Man’s Sky

15. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

16. Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition

17. Godfall

18. Sackboy: A Big Adventure

19. Watch Dogs: Legion

20. Dirt 5

PlayStation 4

1. FIFA 21

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Minecraft

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

6. Tekken 7

7. Red Dead Redemption 2

8. Little Nightmares II

9. Ark: Survival Evolved

10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

12. Jump Force

13. Gran Turismo Sport

14. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

15. UFC 4

16. Need for Speed Heat

17. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

18. The Forest

19. World War Z

20. Star Wars Battlefront II

PlayStation VR

1. Beat Saber

2. Job Simulator

3. Superhot VR

4. Swordsman VR

5. The Walking Dead Onslaught

6. Creed: Rise to Glory

7. Gorn

8. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

9. Arizona Sunshine

10. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Free2Play-Titel

1. Call of Duty: Warzone

2. Rocket League

3. Fortnite

4. Apex Legends

5. Vigor

6. eFootball PES 2021 Lite

7. Genshin Impact

8. Rogue Company

9. Destiny 2

10. Rec Room

Quelle: Play

