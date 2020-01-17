PlayStation Store: Spiele unter 20 Euro-Aktion steht zur Verfügung
Im PlayStation Store stehen ein weiteres Mal zahlreiche Spiele in den Angeboten zur Verfügung. Dieses Mal kann man sich viele Titel für einen Preis unter 20 Euro sichern.
Sony Interactive Entertainment hat auf dem PlayStation Blog neue Angebote für den PlayStation Store angekündigt. Bis zum 6. Februar 2020 um 0:59 Uhr werden zahlreiche Spiele unter 20 Euro zur Verfügung stehen. Somit kann man einige Rabatte nutzen, um sich mit weiteren Spielen einzudecken.
Man kann sich einige namhafte Titel wie das Action-Rollenspiel „Fallout 4“, die From Software-Titel „Bloodborne“, „Déraciné“ sowie „Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin“, den PlayStation 4-Exklusivtitel „Concrete Genie“, den Survival-Horrortitel „Resident Evil 7: biohazard“ sowie viele weitere Titel sichern.
Alle weiteren Neuerscheinungen kann man der folgenden Übersicht entnehmen:
Spiele unter 20 Euro
- 8-Bit Armies
- 8-Bit Hordes
- 8-Bit Invaders
- Accidents will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash…
- Adams Venture Origins
- AereA
- ALIENATION
- Animal Force
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Battlefield 4 Premium
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Black the Fall
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Bound by Flame
- Call of Cthulhu
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
- Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~
- Conan Exiles
- Concrete Genie
- Danger Zone
- Danger Zone 2
- Danger Zone Bundle: Danger Zone and Danger Zone 2
- Dangerous Driving
- Dangerous Golf
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS III : The Ringed City
- DARK SOULS III: Ashes of Ariandel
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Defunct
- Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Déraciné
- DiRT 4
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Dollhouse
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Extra Pass
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Super Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dying Light
- Dying Light: The Following
- EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition
- ELEA
- Entwined
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Collection
- Euro Fishing
- Euro Fishing: Castle Edition
- Euro Fishing: Season Pass
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- F1 2018
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- Fear Effect Sedna
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Forgotton Anne
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Gravity Rush 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Heavy Rain
- HELLDIVERS A New Hell Edition
- HELLDIVERS: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
- How to Survive 2
- Hungry Shark World
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL and Season Pass Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Knack 2
- KNACK
- Kona
- L. A. Noire
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files
- Malicious Fallen
- Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
- Micro Machines World Series
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor-Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- MudRunner
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Bundle
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle
- Octahedron
- Oh My Godheads
- One Piece Burning Blood
- ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Ga…
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- Project CARS
- Project CARS – Game of the Year Edition
- ReadySet Heroes
- Real Farm
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- RESOGUN
- Reus
- Riddled Corpses EX
- Risk of Rain 2
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack
- Seasons after Fall
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Shiny
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Hulk Bundle
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- SPIKE VOLLEYBALL
- Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe Edition
- Steep X Games Gold Edition
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Super Street: The Game
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Edition
- The BioWare Bundle
- The Crew Wild Run Complete Edition
- The Crew Wild Run Edition
- The Crew Ultimate Edition
- The Last Guardian
- The Order: 1886
- The Surge
- The Technomancer
- The Wolf Among Us
- Titanfall 2 Standard Edition
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tour de France 2016
- Tour de France 2017
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- V-Rally 4
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- WATCH_DOGS COMPLETE EDITION
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (German)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (CUSA07379)
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wuppo
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 Collection
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Xenon Racer
- Xenon Valkyrie+
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- ZOMBI