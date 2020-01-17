PlayStation Store: Spiele unter 20 Euro-Aktion steht zur Verfügung

von | 17.01.2020 - 09:54 Uhr
Kommentare (0)

Im PlayStation Store stehen ein weiteres Mal zahlreiche Spiele in den Angeboten zur Verfügung. Dieses Mal kann man sich viele Titel für einen Preis unter 20 Euro sichern.

Sony Interactive Entertainment hat auf dem PlayStation Blog neue Angebote für den PlayStation Store angekündigt. Bis zum 6. Februar 2020 um 0:59 Uhr werden zahlreiche Spiele unter 20 Euro zur Verfügung stehen. Somit kann man einige Rabatte nutzen, um sich mit weiteren Spielen einzudecken.

Man kann sich einige namhafte Titel wie das Action-Rollenspiel „Fallout 4“, die From Software-Titel „Bloodborne“, „Déraciné“ sowie „Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin“, den PlayStation 4-Exklusivtitel „Concrete Genie“, den Survival-Horrortitel „Resident Evil 7: biohazard“ sowie viele weitere Titel sichern.

Alle weiteren Neuerscheinungen kann man der folgenden Übersicht entnehmen:

Spiele unter 20 Euro

