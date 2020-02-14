DICE Awards 2020: Die Gans überflügelt alle – Untitled Goose Game ist das Spiel des Jahres

von | 14.02.2020 - 09:36 Uhr
Kommentare (0)

Die DICE Awards 2020 sind auf die Gans gekommen. Im Rahmen der Preisverleihung wurde "Untitled Goose Game" als Spiel des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Dabei konnte man "Control" und auch "Death Stranding" hinter sich lassen.

Am gestrigen Abend fanden die 23. DICE Awards statt und krönten einmal mehr die besten Spiele des vergangenen Kalenderjahres. Nachdem „Death Stranding“ von Kojima Productions und „Control“ aus dem Hause Remedy Entertainment die meisten Nominierungen auf sich vereinen konnten, überrascht die Auswahl zum Spiel des Jahres.

Denn „Untitled Goose Games“, das bei dem kleinen Indie-Studio House House entstand, konnte die prestigeträchtige Auszeichnung als Spiel des Jahres ergattern. Der Titel gewann auch in den Kategorien für das beste Indie-Spiel und das beste Charakterdesign. Die meisten Auszeichnungen konnte jedoch „Control“ einheimsen. Mit insgesamt vier Preisen konnte man „Untitled Goose Game“ (3) und „Death Stranding“ (2) hinter sich lassen.

Aus dem Vorjahr: DICE Awards 2019 – God of War räumt groß ab – Game of the Year und mehr

Der folgenden Übersicht kann man alle Gewinner der DICE Awards 2020 entnehmen. Wer noch einmal wissen möchte, welche Spiele in den verschiedenen Kategorien überhaupt nominiert waren, sollte noch einmal hier vorbeischauen.

Alle Gewinner der DICE Awards 2020

  • Game of the Year – Untitled Goose Game
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction – Control
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Baba Is You
  • Portable Game of the Year – Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game – Untitled Goose Game
  • Immersive Reality Game of the Year – Pistol Whip
  • Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Blood & Truth
  • Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay – Apex Legends
  • Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year – Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Sports Game of the Year – FIFA 2020
  • Role-Playing Game of the Year – The Outer Worlds
  • Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart Tour
  • Fighting Game of the Year – Mortal Kombat 11
  • Family Game of the Year – Super Mario Maker 2
  • Adventure Game of the Year – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Action Game of the Year – Control
  • Outstanding Technical Achievement – Death Stranding
  • Outstanding Achievement in Story – Disco Elysium
  • Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design – Death Stranding
  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Control
  • Outstanding Achievement in Character – Untitled Goose Game
  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – Control
  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Luigi’s Mansion 3

Weitere Meldungen zu .
(*) Bei Links zu Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn und einigen anderen Händlern handelt es sich in der Regel um Affiliate-Links. Bei einem Einkauf erhalten wir eine kleine Provision, mit der wir die kostenlos nutzbare Seite finanzieren können. Ihr habt dabei keine Nachteile.
Aktuelle News

PlayStation VR: PS5-Version nach Launch der Konsole, meint Bloomberg

14.02.2020: 10:00 | 1 Kommentare

Dreams: Erste Testwertungen zum Spielebaukasten – 91 auf Metacritic

14.02.2020: 09:59 | 0 Kommentare

DICE Awards 2020: Die Gans überflügelt alle – Untitled Goose Game ist das Spiel des Jahres

14.02.2020: 09:36 | 0 Kommentare

Outriders: Mit Gewalt wird nicht gegeizt – Laut offiziellen Angaben kein Live-Service-Titel

14.02.2020: 09:31 | 0 Kommentare
Top-News

PS4 Pro: Sony vereint Herzen - Aber anders als ihr glaubt

PS4 | 12.02.2020 | 15989 Leser | 17 Kommentare

PAX East 2020: Sony hat das Messe-Line-up enthüllt - The Last of Us 2, Nioh 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake und mehr

PS4 | 13.02.2020 | 4033 Leser | 5 Kommentare

The Last of Us Part 2: Neuer Clip zeigt Ellie beim Anpassen ihrer Waffen

PS4 | 13.02.2020 | 4223 Leser | 21 Kommentare

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Screenshots zeigen Hojo, Red XIII, Tifa und mehr

PS4 | 13.02.2020 | 3640 Leser | 8 Kommentare

The Last of Us Part 2: PSN-Demo geplant? Naughty Dog äußert sich

PS4 | 13.02.2020 | 3418 Leser | 12 Kommentare
mehr laden

Kommentieren

Reviews

Blair Witch im Test

Der gruseligste Waldspaziergang aller Zeiten!

6.5

Darwin Project im Test

Wie gut ist die Battle-Royale-Alternative?

7.0

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot im Test

Ein Fest für Anime-Fans!

7.5

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order im Test

Das beste Star-Wars-Spiel seit Ewigkeiten

9.0

Need for Speed Heat im Test

Ordentlich was unter der Haube?

7.5

Death Stranding im Test

Hideo Kojimas unbequemes Meisterwerk

9.0

The Outer Worlds im Test

Die „New Vegas“-Macher liefern erneut ab

8.5

MediEvil im Test

Knackige Neuauflage des Klassikers oder klappriges Nostalgie-Gerippe?

7.0

GRID im Test

Fährt das Rennspiel-Reboot mit Vollgas an die Racing-Spitze?

7.5

Ghost Recon Breakpoint im Test

Volltreffer oder Open-World-Rohrkrepierer?

6.5

Code Vein im Test

Wenn japanische Vampire zu viel Dark Souls spielen

8.5

The Surge 2 im Test

Bekommen Dark Souls und Sekiro Konkurrenz aus Deutschland?

7.5

NHL 20 im Test

Das Eis ist endlich wieder heiß

8.5

FIFA 20 im Test

So gut ist EA Sports neuster Kick

8.5

Man of Medan im Test

Gelungene Grusel-Premiere mit kleineren Schwächen

7.5