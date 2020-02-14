DICE Awards 2020: Die Gans überflügelt alle – Untitled Goose Game ist das Spiel des Jahres
Die DICE Awards 2020 sind auf die Gans gekommen. Im Rahmen der Preisverleihung wurde "Untitled Goose Game" als Spiel des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Dabei konnte man "Control" und auch "Death Stranding" hinter sich lassen.
Am gestrigen Abend fanden die 23. DICE Awards statt und krönten einmal mehr die besten Spiele des vergangenen Kalenderjahres. Nachdem „Death Stranding“ von Kojima Productions und „Control“ aus dem Hause Remedy Entertainment die meisten Nominierungen auf sich vereinen konnten, überrascht die Auswahl zum Spiel des Jahres.
Denn „Untitled Goose Games“, das bei dem kleinen Indie-Studio House House entstand, konnte die prestigeträchtige Auszeichnung als Spiel des Jahres ergattern. Der Titel gewann auch in den Kategorien für das beste Indie-Spiel und das beste Charakterdesign. Die meisten Auszeichnungen konnte jedoch „Control“ einheimsen. Mit insgesamt vier Preisen konnte man „Untitled Goose Game“ (3) und „Death Stranding“ (2) hinter sich lassen.
Aus dem Vorjahr: DICE Awards 2019 – God of War räumt groß ab – Game of the Year und mehr
Der folgenden Übersicht kann man alle Gewinner der DICE Awards 2020 entnehmen. Wer noch einmal wissen möchte, welche Spiele in den verschiedenen Kategorien überhaupt nominiert waren, sollte noch einmal hier vorbeischauen.
Alle Gewinner der DICE Awards 2020
- Game of the Year – Untitled Goose Game
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction – Control
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Baba Is You
- Portable Game of the Year – Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game – Untitled Goose Game
- Immersive Reality Game of the Year – Pistol Whip
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Blood & Truth
- Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay – Apex Legends
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year – Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Sports Game of the Year – FIFA 2020
- Role-Playing Game of the Year – The Outer Worlds
- Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart Tour
- Fighting Game of the Year – Mortal Kombat 11
- Family Game of the Year – Super Mario Maker 2
- Adventure Game of the Year – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Action Game of the Year – Control
- Outstanding Technical Achievement – Death Stranding
- Outstanding Achievement in Story – Disco Elysium
- Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design – Death Stranding
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition – Control
- Outstanding Achievement in Character – Untitled Goose Game
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – Control
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Luigi’s Mansion 3