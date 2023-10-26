PS5 Cloud-Streaming: Mehr als 200 Spiele – Diese Titel stehen zur Verfügung

Wie Mitte des Monats angekündigt, startete das Cloud-Streaming von PlayStation 5-Titeln in dieser Woche auch in Europa. Bisher steht die Funktion lediglich Abonnenten der PlayStation Plus-Stufe Premium zur Verfügung.
„PS5-Cloud-Streaming wird bei der Veröffentlichung ausschließlich auf der PS5-Konsole verfügbar sein. Spieler mit einer PlayStation Plus Premium-Mitgliedschaft haben damit Zugang zum PS5-Spiele-Streaming, wodurch ein Download des Spiels nicht mehr erforderlich ist“, hieß es in der offiziellen Ankündigung.
Kurz nach dem Start des PS5-Cloud-Streamings in Nordamerika und Europa stellten die Kollegen von True Trophies eine Liste zu allen Titeln bereit, die von dem neuen Service auf der PS5 unterstützt werden – insgesamt mehr als 200 an der Zahl.
Anbei die komplette Übersicht.
PS5 Cloud-Streaming: Diese Titel werden unterstützt
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Among Us
- A Plague Tale Innocence
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Arcadegeddon
- A Space for the Unbound
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Axiom Verge 2
- Back 4 Blood
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Ben 10 Power Trip
- Biomutant
- Bonfire Peaks
- Bugsnax
- Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop
- Call of The Sea
- Can’t Drive This
- Carrion
- Catan
- Century Age of Ashes
- Chicory A Colorful Tale
- Chivalry 2
- Chorus
- Cloudpunk
- Cobra Kai 2 Dojos Rising
- Control
- Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- Crisis Wing
- Cris Tales
- Crossout
- Crusader Kings III
- Cult of the Lamb
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dauntless
- DC’s Justice League Cosmic Chaos
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Island 2
- Deathloop
- Death’s Door
- Death Stranding
- Deep Rock Galactic
- DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters
- Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles
- Demon’s Souls
- Destiny 2
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
- Devil May Cry 5
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Disney Speedstorm
- Divine Knockout
- DNF Duel
- DOOM Eternal
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- eFootball 2024
- Elemental War 2
- Elex II
- Endling Extinction is Forever
- Enlisted
- Eternights
- Evil Dead The Game
- Evil Genius 2 World Domination
- Exoprimal
- F1 Manager 2022
- Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord
- Fall Guys
- Farming Simulator 22
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach
- Football Manager 2023
- Foreclosed
- Forspoken
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghostrunner
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Goat Simulator 3
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Hades
- Haven
- Heavenly Bodies
- Hell Let Loose
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Human Fall Flat
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator
- Hunting Simulator 2
- I Am Dead
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Jett The Far Shore
- Journey To The Savage Planet
- Judgment
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- Lake
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga
- Lies of P
- Life is Strange True Colors
- Like a Dragon Ishin!
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022
- Lost Judgment
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Meet Your Maker
- Metro Exodus
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Miraculous Rise of the Sphinx
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- MotoGP 22
- Moving Out 2
- MX vs ATV Legends
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing Speed For All
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway
- Nioh 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Observer System Redux
- Octopath Traveler II
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders Worldslayer
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Paradise Killer
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Persona 5 Royal
- Phoenix Point
- Planet Coaster
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Redout 2
- Relayer
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
- Resident Evil 3 Remake
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Resident Evil Village
- Ride 4
- Riders Republic
- Rims Racing
- Rogue Company
- Rogue Explorer
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Sackboy A Big Adventure
- Saints Row The Third Remastered
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Stars
- Sifu
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Sonic Frontiers
- Soul Hackers 2
- Soulstice
- Soundfall
- Spirit of the North
- Star Ocean The Divine Force
- Steelrising
- Stray
- Street Fighter 6
- Subnautica
- Super Animal Royale
- Tactics Ogre Reborn
- Tails Noir
- Tails of Iron
- Tchia
- Tennis World Tour 2
- The Artful Escape
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
- The Forgotten City
- The Gardens Between
- The King of Fighters XV
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Medium
- The Pedestrian
- This War of Mine
- Thymesia
- TOEM
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Trek to Yomi
- Tribes of Midgard
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Unpacking
- Vampire the Masquerade – Bloodhunt
- Vampire the Masquerade – Swansong
- Warframe
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warlander
- War Thunder
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Weird West
- Werewolf The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wo Long Fallen Dynasty
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships
- World War Z Aftermath
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- Yakuza Like a Dragon
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Zero Strain
Je nachdem, wie leistungsstark eure Internetanbindung ist, könnt ihr die PS5-Titel in 4K, 1440p, 1080p oder 720p mit 60 FPS und SDR- oder HDR-Ausgabe spielen. Hinzukommt ein verbessertes Audio mit der Unterstützung aller Sound-Optionen der PS5 – darunter 7.1 sowie „Tempest 3D AudioTech“.
Die von Sony empfohlene Internetgeschwindigkeit für das neue Streaming-Feature liegt bei 5 Mbit/s für 720p, 15 Mbit/s für 1080p und 38 Mbit/s+ für 4K.
Zu den neuen Features des PS5-Cloud-Streamings gehört die Möglichkeit, Screenshots oder bis zu drei Minuten lange Gameplay-Clips aufzuzeichnen, die in eure Mediengalerie auf der PS5 heruntergeladen werden und auch in der Mediengalerie der offiziellen PlayStation-App verfügbar sind.
Quelle: True Trophies
Zockerfreak27. Oktober 2023 um 05:19 Uhr
Naja wer es braucht
Van_Ray27. Oktober 2023 um 08:09 Uhr
Habe es gestern mal mit meiner 200er Leistung getestet und vom Hocker hat es mich nicht gerissen. Schon ein Unterschied zu normal was Bildqualität und Latenz angeht. Vielleicht ganz nett, um mal 10 Minuten wo reinzuspielen, aber kein Ersatz zum Download.
Rushfanatic27. Oktober 2023 um 08:36 Uhr
In Deutschland leider sinnfrei, da nahezu jeder Anbieter mal irgendwelche Macken hat.
Juan27. Oktober 2023 um 11:08 Uhr
Mag bei dir der Fall sein.
