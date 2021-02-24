PSN Store Deals: Riesiger Indie-Sale mit 1.000 Angeboten

Sony lässt euch günstiger in den Besitz zahlreicher Indie-Spiele kommen. Rund 1.000 Produkte, darunter Spiele und Bundles, wurden im Preis gesenkt. Eine Übersicht verrät, bei welchen Games an der Preisschraube gedreht wurde.

Im heutigen Sale dürfte für jeden Spieler etwas dabei sein.

Sony hat im PlayStation Store einen äußerst umfangreichen Sale gestartet. Im Preis reduziert wurden im Rahmen der neuen Rabattaktion mehr als 1.000 Spiele und Pakete, wobei sich der PS5-Hersteller auf das Thema „Indies“ konzentrierte. Das bedeutet aber nicht, dass die neuen Angebote lediglich kleinere und eher unbekannte Spiele umfassen. Auch sind Games wie beispielsweise „Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout“, „Cuphead“, „Overcooked! 2“ und „Outlast 2“ mit dabei. Nachfolgend haben wir ein paar Preisbeispiele für euch.

Fangen wir direkt mit den genannten Spielen an: Zu den Angeboten im PlayStation Store zählt das recht neue „Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout“, das mit einem 25-Prozent-Rabatt versehen wurde. Statt 19,99 Euro zahlt ihr bis zum 11. März 2021 nur 14,99 Euro. 25 Prozent Rabatt gibt es auch auf „Cuphead“. Der Preis sank ebenfalls auf 14,99 Euro. „Overcooked! 2“ erhaltet ihr im Rahmen des Sales für den halben Preis. Er sank auf 12,49 Euro.

Im Fall von „Outlast“ spart ihr ganze 85 Prozent. Statt 18,99 Euro müsst ihr für den Horrortitel bis zum oben genannten Zeitpunkt nur 2,84 Euro bezahlen. „Outlast 2“ bekommt ihr ebenfalls 85 Prozent günstiger für 4,49 Euro. Der „Job Simulator“ ist für 12,99 Euro und somit 35 Prozent billiger erhältlich. Der Preis der „Frostpunk: Console Edition“ wurde um 60 Prozent auf 11,99 Euro gesenkt. Im Fall von „Broforce“ sind es 3,74 statt 14,99 Euro.

Zu den weiteren Angeboten im PlayStation Store zählt „The Long Dark“ aus dem Hause Hinterland. Der Preis des Titels wurde im Zuge des Sales auf 12,49 Euro halbiert. 60 Prozent günstiger und somit für 9,99 Euro ist „Superhot“ zu haben. „Shadow Warrior 2“ wandert 75 Prozent günstiger für 9,99 Euro in euren Besitz. „Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments“ kann für 9,99 Euro gekauft werden, was einem 75 Prozent-Rabatt entspricht.

Das war natürlich nur ein kleiner Bruchteil der neuen Angebote im PlayStation Store. Nachfolgend seht ihr die komplette Liste. Die jeweiligen Preise und Rabatte erscheinen nach einem Klick auf den jeweiligen Link, der euch direkt in den PlayStation Store schickt. Alternativ könnt ihr die Übersicht im PlayStation Store öffnen.

Indie-Angebote in der Übersicht

