The Game Awards 2021: Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht

In der vergangenen Nacht kam es im Rahmen der Game Awards 2021 zu zahlreichen Spielevorstellungen und Ankündigungen. Doch auch die namensgebenden Awards wurden vergeben. Somit steht fest, welche Spiele und Entwickler sich in diesem Jahr durchsetzen konnten.
Auch das PS5-Spiel „Deathloop“ schnitt im Rahmen der Show gut ab und gewann die Preise für die beste Game Direction und die beste Art Direction. Ebenfalls lief es für Microsofts „Forza Horizon 5“ gut. Das Rennspiel gewann die Preise für das beste Audiodesign, das beste Sport-/Rennspiel und die beste Innovation im Bereich Barrierefreiheit.
Im Folgenden sind neben den Nominierten die Gewinner aller Kategorien der The Game Awards 2021 aufgeführt. Durchsetzen konnten sich am Ende die markierten Einträge.
Die Gewinner der Game Awards 2021
Game of the Year
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)
Best Debut Indie
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
Best Narrative
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
Best Score and Music
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
- Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)
Best VR/AR
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Best Action
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Action/Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Role Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Best Family
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Chris „Simp“ Lehr
- Heo „ShowMaker“ Su
- Magomed „Collapse“ Khalilov
- Oleksandr „s1mple“ Kostyliev
- Tyson „TenZ“ Ngo
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Best Esports Coach
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey „ENGH“ Sholokhov
- Andrii „B1ad3“ Horodenskyi
- James „Crowder“ Crowder
- Kim „kkOma“ Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Kommentare
Saowart-Chan10. Dezember 2021 um 10:44 Uhr
Glückwunsch an It taks To für den GOTY 2021! ^^
Absolut Verdient, meiner Meinung nach! (>^-^>)
Und auch Glückwunsch an Reiturnal für den best Action Award! <3
Saowart-Chan10. Dezember 2021 um 10:44 Uhr
*Returnal
S8510. Dezember 2021 um 10:47 Uhr
Ich freue mich, dass Returnal immerhin einen Award erhalten hat, zudem in einer starken Kategorie. Das persönliche Game of the Year ist es für mich sowieso noch dazu 🙂
Saowart-Chan10. Dezember 2021 um 10:49 Uhr
@ S85
Meins auch. <3
Beelzemon10. Dezember 2021 um 10:49 Uhr
Ihr könntet ruhig einen Artikel zum neuen Metal: Hellsinger Trailer machen. Das Spiel ging glaube ich etwas unter.
mariomeister10. Dezember 2021 um 10:52 Uhr
Freut mich für Metroid Dread, Tales of Arise und Nier Replicant, dass sie in der Kategorie Action-Adventure/Rollenspiel/Musik gewonnen haben (SMT5 hätte ich aben den Rollenspiel-Award auch gegönnt)
Irgendwie auch witzig, dass in der „Best Family“-Kategorie 4 Nintendo-Spiele und nur ein nicht-Nintendo-Spiel nominiert waren und das nicht-Nintendo-Spiel gewonnen hat ^^
Saowart-Chan10. Dezember 2021 um 10:55 Uhr
@ Beelzemon
Play3 arbeitet ja im Moment daran, zu jedem Spiel einen Artikel zu veröffentlichen. ^^;
Seit heute Morgen kamen nach und nach die Artikel zu den Spielen.
Rikibu10. Dezember 2021 um 11:17 Uhr
Wofür hat denn Forza Horizon 5 den Best Audio Award bekommen? für das Moderatoren-Cringe-Fest?
keepitcool10. Dezember 2021 um 11:22 Uhr
Für Sony wars leider eine massive Enttäuschung. Gerade für die erfolgsverwöhnten Japaner kam nur EIN Preis für returnal raus, bei MS waren es leider 7…
Bei der überschaubaren Konkurrenz zu wenig und die MS Ultras auf XD, allen voran Robilein und The hills ave shice aka wotan rocks aka Merowinger sind wieder am haten und trollen…
