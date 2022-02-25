DICE Awards: It Takes Two als Spiel des Jahres ausgezeichnet – Gewinner in der Übersicht

Am gestrigen Abend wurden die mittlerweile 25. alljährlichen DICE Awards verliehen. Einmal mehr haben die Branchenvertreter ihre besten Spiele des vergangenen Jahres in zahlreichen Kategorien ausgezeichnet.
Das kooperative Abenteuer gewinnt die Königsdisziplin
Dabei blickt man vor allem auf die Hauptkategorie „Game of the Year“, in der Titel wie „Deathloop“, „Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart“, „Returnal“, „Inscryption“ und der letztliche Sieger „It Takes Two“ nominiert waren. Das kooperative Beziehungsdrama aus dem Hause der Hazelight Studios konnte sich nach dem Erfolg auf den Game Awards auch diesen prestigeträchtigen Preis sichern. In Kooperation mit der Indie-Abteilung von Electronic Arts hat Director Josef Fares nach seinen Veröffentlichungen von „Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons“ und „A Way Out“ erstmals die größte Branchenauszeichnung gewonnen. Gemeinhin werden die DICE Awards als die Oscars der Spieleindustrie angesehen.
Insgesamt konnte „It Takes Two“ zwei Auszeichnungen für sich entscheiden. Neben „Game of the Year“ gewann man auch in der Kategorie „Outstanding Achievement in Game Design“. Die meisten Preise heimste sich jedoch Insomniac Games‘ „Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart“ ein, das in vier Kategorien die Konkurrenz ausstechen konnte (Animation, Art Direction, Technical Achievement, Family Game). Auch Sonys anderes Eisen im Feuer, „Returnal“, konnte sich für Audio Design und Music Composition krönen.
Des Weiteren wurde Ed Boon, der Chef der NetherRealm Studios und Schöpfer der „Mortal Kombat“-Reihe, in die Hall of Fame aufgenommen. In dieser Ruhmeshalle werden bedeutende Persönlichkeiten der Branche verewigt. Den Lifetime Achievement Award erhielt wiederum Xbox-Oberhaupt Phil Spencer.
Die folgende Übersicht zeigt noch einmal alle Kategorien, wobei die Sieger fettgedruckt sind:
Die Gewinner der 25. DICE Awards
Game of the Year
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters, Devolver Digital)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/ Activision)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/ Activision)
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Deathloop – Colt Vahn (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena (Ember Lab)
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu (Capcom)
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Battlefield 2042 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Moncage (Optillusion / XD)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Action Game of the Year
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)
- Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Ascent (Neon Giant / Curve Games)
Adventure Game of the Year
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Family Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise (Nintendo)
- Cozy Grove (Spry Fox / The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)
- Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Warioware: Get it Together (Nintendo)
Fighting Game of the Year
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread, Type-Moon / Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity & Fair Play Labs / Game Mill)
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Originals)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (Owlcat Games / META Publishing)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus /Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
- Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / Whisper Games)
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 22 (EA Originals)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo)
- NBA 2k22 (2K Games)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft)
- The Climb 2 (Crytek)
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment, World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)
- Gloomhaven (Flaming Fowl Studios / Asmodee Digital)
- Griftlands (Klei Entertainment)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
- Puzzling Places (Realities.io)
- Resident Evil 4 VR (Capcom)
- Song in the Smoke (17-Bit)
- YUKI (ARVORE Immersive Experiences)
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Demeo (Resolution Games)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 VR (Capcom)
- Song in the Smoke (17-Bit)
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)
- Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)
- Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble Bundle)
Mobile Game of the Year
- Behind the Frame (Silver Lining Studio / Akupara Games, Akatsuki Taiwan Inc.)
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
- Moncage (Optillusion)
- Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studio Group, The Pokémon Company / The Pokémon Company)
Online Game of the Year
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix)
- Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)
- Knockout City (Velan Studios / EA Originals)
Kommentare
Knoblauch198525. Februar 2022 um 08:53 Uhr
Action Game of the year…Hahahahaha.
Wohl eher lebloses copy & paste game of the year.
It takes two aber kann ich nur weiterempfehlen. Hat richtig Spaß gemacht.
matze001825. Februar 2022 um 08:53 Uhr
Freut mich für Returnal! Leider ein paar Preise zu wenig bekommen in meinen Augen… 😉
Parabox25. Februar 2022 um 09:01 Uhr
Echt schade dass ich „It Takes Two“ als Single-Spieler niemals erleben werde, bei den ganzen Lobeshymnen hätte ich mir gerne ein Bild davon gemacht.
Buzz199125. Februar 2022 um 09:09 Uhr
Verdienter Gewinner. It Takes Two ist großartig.
Mich freut, dass auch Returnal etwas gewinnen konnte. Bleibt mein Spiel des Jahres 2021.
Aspethera25. Februar 2022 um 09:17 Uhr
@Parabox es ist ja Grade so großartig weil es ein reines Coop Game ist
