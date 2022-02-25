DICE Awards: It Takes Two als Spiel des Jahres ausgezeichnet – Gewinner in der Übersicht

Der Rauch legt sich und die Gewinner stehen fest! Hazelight Studios' "It Takes Two" wurde bei den DICE Awards zum besten Spiel des Jahres gekürt. Auch in weiteren Kategorien wurden die Auszeichnungen verliehen.

Das einzigartige Koop-Abenteuer "It Takes Two" hat sich den größten Preis geschnappt.

Am gestrigen Abend wurden die mittlerweile 25. alljährlichen DICE Awards verliehen. Einmal mehr haben die Branchenvertreter ihre besten Spiele des vergangenen Jahres in zahlreichen Kategorien ausgezeichnet.

Das kooperative Abenteuer gewinnt die Königsdisziplin

Dabei blickt man vor allem auf die Hauptkategorie „Game of the Year“, in der Titel wie „Deathloop“, „Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart“, „Returnal“, „Inscryption“ und der letztliche Sieger „It Takes Two“ nominiert waren. Das kooperative Beziehungsdrama aus dem Hause der Hazelight Studios konnte sich nach dem Erfolg auf den Game Awards auch diesen prestigeträchtigen Preis sichern. In Kooperation mit der Indie-Abteilung von Electronic Arts hat Director Josef Fares nach seinen Veröffentlichungen von „Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons“ und „A Way Out“ erstmals die größte Branchenauszeichnung gewonnen. Gemeinhin werden die DICE Awards als die Oscars der Spieleindustrie angesehen.

Insgesamt konnte „It Takes Two“ zwei Auszeichnungen für sich entscheiden. Neben „Game of the Year“ gewann man auch in der Kategorie „Outstanding Achievement in Game Design“. Die meisten Preise heimste sich jedoch Insomniac Games‘ „Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart“ ein, das in vier Kategorien die Konkurrenz ausstechen konnte (Animation, Art Direction, Technical Achievement, Family Game). Auch Sonys anderes Eisen im Feuer, „Returnal“, konnte sich für Audio Design und Music Composition krönen.

Des Weiteren wurde Ed Boon, der Chef der NetherRealm Studios und Schöpfer der „Mortal Kombat“-Reihe, in die Hall of Fame aufgenommen. In dieser Ruhmeshalle werden bedeutende Persönlichkeiten der Branche verewigt. Den Lifetime Achievement Award erhielt wiederum Xbox-Oberhaupt Phil Spencer.

Die folgende Übersicht zeigt noch einmal alle Kategorien, wobei die Sieger fettgedruckt sind:

Die Gewinner der 25. DICE Awards

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters, Devolver Digital)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/ Activision)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games/ Activision)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Deathloop – Colt Vahn (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena (Ember Lab)

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu (Capcom)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield 2042 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Moncage (Optillusion / XD)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Action Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)

Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Ascent (Neon Giant / Curve Games)

Adventure Game of the Year

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montréal / Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise (Nintendo)

Cozy Grove (Spry Fox / The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild)

Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Warioware: Get it Together (Nintendo)

Fighting Game of the Year

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread, Type-Moon / Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity & Fair Play Labs / Game Mill)

Racing Game of the Year

F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Originals)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (Owlcat Games / META Publishing)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus /Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Wildermyth (Worldwalker Games / Whisper Games)

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 22 (EA Originals)

Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo)

NBA 2k22 (2K Games)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

The Climb 2 (Crytek)

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment, World’s Edge / Xbox Game Studios)

Gloomhaven (Flaming Fowl Studios / Asmodee Digital)

Griftlands (Klei Entertainment)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io)

Resident Evil 4 VR (Capcom)

Song in the Smoke (17-Bit)

YUKI (ARVORE Immersive Experiences)

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Demeo (Resolution Games)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 VR (Capcom)

Song in the Smoke (17-Bit)

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)

Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)

Unpacking (Witch Beam / Humble Bundle)

Mobile Game of the Year

Behind the Frame (Silver Lining Studio / Akupara Games, Akatsuki Taiwan Inc.)

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

Moncage (Optillusion)

Pokémon Unite (TiMi Studio Group, The Pokémon Company / The Pokémon Company)

Online Game of the Year

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries / Xbox Game Studios)

Knockout City (Velan Studios / EA Originals)

