Gamescom Awards 2023: Die Gewinner stehen fest

Während sich die Gamescom 2023 dem Wochenende und somit auch gemächlich dem Ende nähert, steht fest, welche Spiele und Publisher in diesem Jahr die Gamescom-Awards gewinnen konnten.
Mehrere Auszeichnungen gingen beispielsweise an Bandai Namco. „Tekken 8“ wurde zum besten PlayStation-Spiel gewählt, „Little Nightmares 3“ ist in diesem Jahr die beste Ankündigung und auch der Messeauftritt des Publishers konnte überzeugen.
Vier Auszeichnungen gingen an „The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom“, das sich in den Kategorien beste Audio-Leistung, bestes Gameplay, bestes Switch-Spiel und Most Epic durchsetzen konnte.
„Payday 3“ wurde zum besten PC-Spiel erklärt und konnte auch in der Entertaining-Kategorie punkten. Und mit „Sky: Children of the Light“ ist ein Mobile-Spiel zweimal vertreten.
Die nachfolgende Übersicht zeigt dick markiert alle Gewinner der Gamescom 2023 zwischen den Nominierten.
Die Gewinner in der Übersicht
Best Visuals
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games
Best Audio
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Savant – Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Best Gameplay
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
Most Entertaining
- AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack
- Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital
- PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- Pizza Possum, Cosy Computer / Raw Fury
Most Epic
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
Most Wholesome
- Pikmin 4, Nintendo
- Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment
- Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Tiny Booskhop, neoludic games
Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions
- Belonging, Farbspiel Interactive
- Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
- Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Plattform-Awards
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games
- Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio
- Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment
- Figment 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids
Best PC Game
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games
- PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games
Best Mobile Game
- Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
- Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse
- Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom
- Paper Trail, Newfangled Games
- Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany
Kategoriengruppe Global
Best Trailer / Announcement
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Fans und Besucher der Gamescom sowie die Jury stimmten über den coolsten Game-Trailer oder die beste Game-Ankündigung der Gamescom ab. Zur Wahl standen alle Trailer und Ankündigungen, die während der Opening Night Live gezeigt wurden.
Best of Show Floor
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- In dieser Kategorie wird die überzeugendste Standpräsentation in der Entertainment Area prämiert.
HEART OF GAMING Award
- GAME:IN
- Für diese Auszeichnung kommt jedes Gamescom-Highlight in Frage, nicht nur Spiele, Add-ons und Technologien, sondern auch Personen, Institutionen, Unternehmen, Konzepte oder Begriffe.
Green Studio of the Year
- Frontier Developments
- Ubisoft
- Xbox
Die Gamescom 2023 läuft noch bis zum kommenden Sonntag und lädt Besucher weiterhin zu einem Besuch der Kölner Messehallen ein.
