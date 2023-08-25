Gamescom Awards 2023: Die Gewinner stehen fest

Die Sieger der diesjährigen Gamescom-Awards stehen fest. Besonders überzeugen konnten Bandai Namco und "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom".

Während sich die Gamescom 2023 dem Wochenende und somit auch gemächlich dem Ende nähert, steht fest, welche Spiele und Publisher in diesem Jahr die Gamescom-Awards gewinnen konnten.

Mehrere Auszeichnungen gingen beispielsweise an Bandai Namco. „Tekken 8“ wurde zum besten PlayStation-Spiel gewählt, „Little Nightmares 3“ ist in diesem Jahr die beste Ankündigung und auch der Messeauftritt des Publishers konnte überzeugen.

Vier Auszeichnungen gingen an „The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom“, das sich in den Kategorien beste Audio-Leistung, bestes Gameplay, bestes Switch-Spiel und Most Epic durchsetzen konnte.

„Payday 3“ wurde zum besten PC-Spiel erklärt und konnte auch in der Entertaining-Kategorie punkten. Und mit „Sky: Children of the Light“ ist ein Mobile-Spiel zweimal vertreten.

Die nachfolgende Übersicht zeigt dick markiert alle Gewinner der Gamescom 2023 zwischen den Nominierten.

Die Gewinner in der Übersicht

Best Visuals

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Sand Land, ILCA, Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Gammera Nest / Meridiem Games

Best Audio

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Savant – Ascent Remix, D-Pad Studio

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Best Gameplay

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Most Entertaining

AK-xolotl, 2Awesome Studio / Playstack

Core Keeper, Pugstorm / Fireshine Games

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Glee-Cheese / Team17 Digital

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

Pizza Possum, Cosy Computer / Raw Fury

Most Epic

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

Most Wholesome

Pikmin 4, Nintendo

Pioneers of Pagonia, Envision Entertainment

Smushi Come Home, Mooneye Publishing

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Tiny Booskhop, neoludic games

Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound, Mojiken / Toge Productions

Belonging, Farbspiel Interactive

Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping Games

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Plattform-Awards

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

Sand Land, ILCA / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Enotria: The Last Song, Jyamma Games

Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Wandering Village, Stray Fawn Studio

Towerborne, Stoic / Xbox Game Studios

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Fall of Porcupine, Critical Rabbit / Assemble Entertainment

Figment 2: Creed Valley, Bedtime Digital Games

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Osome Studio / Microids

Best PC Game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Dwarf Fortress, Bay 12 Games / Kitfox Games

PAYDAY 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

REKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Mimimi Games

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

Marvel Snap, Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse

Monster Hunter Now, Niantic / Capcom

Paper Trail, Newfangled Games

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany

Kategoriengruppe Global

Best Trailer / Announcement

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment Fans und Besucher der Gamescom sowie die Jury stimmten über den coolsten Game-Trailer oder die beste Game-Ankündigung der Gamescom ab. Zur Wahl standen alle Trailer und Ankündigungen, die während der Opening Night Live gezeigt wurden.



Best of Show Floor

Bandai Namco Entertainment In dieser Kategorie wird die überzeugendste Standpräsentation in der Entertainment Area prämiert.



HEART OF GAMING Award

GAME:IN Für diese Auszeichnung kommt jedes Gamescom-Highlight in Frage, nicht nur Spiele, Add-ons und Technologien, sondern auch Personen, Institutionen, Unternehmen, Konzepte oder Begriffe.



Green Studio of the Year

Frontier Developments

Ubisoft

Xbox

Die Gamescom 2023 läuft noch bis zum kommenden Sonntag und lädt Besucher weiterhin zu einem Besuch der Kölner Messehallen ein.

Weitere Meldungen zu Gamescom 2023.

