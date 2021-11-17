The Game Awards 2021: Deathloop und mehr – Das sind die Nominierten

Auch in diesem Jahr finden die von Geoff Keighley produzierten und moderierten The Game Awards statt, auf denen die besten Spiele des Jahres gekürt werden.
Gleichzeitig wurde uns kürzlich versprochen, dass wir uns im Rahmen der The Game Awards 2021 auf die Präsentation von nicht weniger als 50 Spielen freuen dürfen. Rund drei Wochen vor dem Start des Events wurden die nominierten Titel vorgestellt, die in diesem Jahr einen der Awards abstauben können. Zu den aussichtsreichsten Kandidaten gehört der Zeitschleifen-Shooter „Deathloop“, der bei den Arkane Studios entstand und gleich mehrfach nominiert wurde.
Unter den weiteren Nominierten befinden sich Blockbuster wie CD Projekts Rollenspiel „Cyberpunk 2077“, „Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy“, der Coop-Hit „It Takes Two“ oder Playground Games‘ Rennspiel „Forza Horizon 5“. Anbei die offizielle Übersicht über die diesjährigen Nominierten.
Game of the Year
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Best Narrative
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Art Direction
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Best Score and Music
- The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz & Piotr T. Adamczyk)
- Deathloop (Tom Salta)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)
Best Audio Design
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Performance
- Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life Is Strange: True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
Games for Impact
- Before Your Eyes (Goodbyeworld Games/Skybound Games)
- Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanow, Alexis Dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell In The Pit/Finji)
- Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/Square Enix)
- No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Best Indie
- 12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna)
- Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver)
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian (Mistwalker)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Marvel Future Revolution (Netmarble)
- Pokémon Unite (Timi Studios/The Pokémon Company)
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
Best VR/AR
- Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
- I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
- Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
- Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
- Deathloop (Arcane Studios/Bethesda)
- Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
- Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Action/Adventure
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix)
- Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
- Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Best Role Playing
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
- Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Best Fighting
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex/Sega)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Best Family
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Mario Party Superstars (Nocube/Nintendo)
- New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokemon Company/Nintendo)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
- Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
- Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
- Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
- Knockout City (Velan/EA)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
- New World (Amazon Games)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefg
Best Debut Indie
- The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
- The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
- Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla/SIE)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel (Nintendo)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty (Activision)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Chris „Simp“ Lehr
- Heo „Showmaker“ Su
- Magomed „Collapse“ Khalilov
- Oleksandr „S1mple“ Kostyliev
- Tyson „Tenz“ Ngo
Best Esports Team
- Atlanta FaZe (CoD)
- DWG KIA (LoL)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA 2)
Best Esports Coach
- Airat „Silent“ Gaziev
- Andrey „Engh“ Sholokhov
- Andrii „B1AD3“ Horodenskyi
- James „Crowder“ Crowder
- Kim „Kkoma“ Jeong-Gyun
Best Esports Event
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- The International 2021
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Die The Game Awards 2021 finden am 9. Dezember 2021 statt.
