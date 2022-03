Ukraine: Epic Games spendet Fortnite-Einnahmen – Schon 100 Millionen Dollar

Update 4: Zack! Und schon sind es 100 Millionen Dollar:

As of today, we’ve raised $100 million USD together to support humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. In addition to @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @DirectRelief, we are now also collaborating with @WCKitchen.

Learn more at https://t.co/aexRh7ZEWQ pic.twitter.com/ZQsRYivIAe

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2022