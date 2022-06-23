PS Plus: Essential, Extra und Premium in Deutschland verfügbar – Alle enthaltenen Spiele in der Übersicht

Nachdem bereits im vergangenen Monat Japan und Asien sowie vor wenigen Wochen der amerikanische Markt die Umstellung auf das neue PlayStation Plus-Programm erhalten haben, folgte heute auch der europäische Kontinent.
Ab sofort kann man sich entscheiden, ob man bei der altbekannten 60 Euro-Variante „Essential“ bleibt oder sich für eine kostspieligere „Extra“- oder gar „Premium“-Mitgliedschaft entscheidet, die mit 100 bzw. 120 Euro pro Jahr zu Buche schlagen. Für den Aufpreis erhält man jedoch Zugang zu einer Vielzahl an weiteren Spielen. Alle grundlegenden Informationen hatten wir bereits hier für euch zusammengefasst.
Während in PS Plus Extra ausschließlich PS5- sowie PS4-Titel enthalten sein, kommen in PS Plus Premium auch Klassiker der vorherigen Generationen hinzu. Damit ihr vor dem Upgrade einen Überblick über die komplette Spieleauswahl habt, haben wir sie euch mal aufgelistet. Die Listen zeigen euch die Inhalte des deutschen PSN-Stores an. Dementsprechend kann es in Österreich und der Schweiz einige Abweichungen geben.
Alle in PS Plus Extra/Premium enthaltenen PS4-/PS5-Spiele
Einige Spiele scheinen laut PlayStation Store ausschließlich für Premium zur Verfügung zu stehen. Diese haben wir euch entsprechend markiert.
0-9
- 2Dark
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
A
- Absolver
- ABZU (Premium)
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Agents of Mayhem
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Premium)
- ALIENATION (Premium)
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ashen
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)
- Astebreed
- A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle
- AVICII Invector
B
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4/PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
C
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Child of Light (Premium)
- Children of Morta
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie (Premium)
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)
- Croixleur Sigma (Premium)
D
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dangerous Golf
- Danger Zone
- Darksiders Genesis (Premium)
- Darksiders III (Premium)
- Days Gone
- DCL – The Game
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Defense Grid 2
- DEMON’S SOULS
- Descenders (PS4)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
E
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair (Premium)
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elex
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon (Premium)
- Entwined (Premium)
- Everybody’s Golf
F
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4 (Premium)
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Premium)
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Premium)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)
- For Honor
- For the King
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
G
- Gabbuchi
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4/PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- GOD OF WAR (Premium)
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall (PS4/PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
H
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (Premium)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition (Premium)
- Hue (Premium)
- Human Fall Flat (PS4/PS5)
I
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4/PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
J
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
K
- KeyWe (PS4/PS5)
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4/PS5)
L
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4/PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4/PS5)
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo’s Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
M
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4/PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5)
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9 (Premium)
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4 – Premium)
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 – Premium)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MXGP 2021 (PS4/PS5)
- MX vs ATV All Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
N
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
O
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4/PS5 – Premium)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (PS4 – Premium)
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds (Premium)
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
P
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21 (Premium)
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Premium)
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect (Premium)
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 3
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool (Premium)
R
- Rad Rodgers
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4 (PS4/PS5)
- Risiko Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
S
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4/PS5)
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus (Premium)
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sine Mora X
- SkyDrift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4 (Premium)
- SOMA
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed (Premium)
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
T
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition (PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN (Premium)
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Surge (Premium)
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4 – Premium)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension (Premium)
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo (Premium)
- Transference
- Trials Fusion (Premium)
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- Tropico 5
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
U
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
V
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Premium)
- Vampyr
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard (Premium)
- Virginia
W
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)
- Whispering Willows
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 – Premium)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5 – Premium)
- Wytchwood (PS4/PS5)
X
- XCOM 2
Y
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Z
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Premium)
Spiele zum Testen (Nur Premium)
Es gibt auch einige Spiele, die man im Rahmen von PS Plus Premium antesten kann. Somit kann man sich unter anderem „Horizon: Forbidden West“ genauer anschauen. Hier die aktuelle Liste:
- Biomutant
- Crusader Kings III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ELEX 2
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- MotoGP 22
- OlliOlli World
- SpellForce III Reforced
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- WWE 2K22
Klassikerkatalog (Nur Premium)
Eine ausgiebige Auswahl an Spielen, die nur über PS Plus Premium verfügbar sind, hat Sony ebenfalls bereitgestellt. Die PlayStation-Klassiker, die auch auf PlayStation 5 spielbar sind, wurden entsprechend markiert.
A
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Armageddon Riders
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
B
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
C
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- CRASH COMMANDO
- Crysis Remastered
D
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Der Puppenspieler
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Micky Epic 2: Die Macht der Zwei
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: Das Videospiel
- Disney·PIXAR Merida Legende der Highlands
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear eilt zu Hilfe (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Disney Universe Ultimate Edition
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
E
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4/PS5)
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Everybody’s Golf (PS3/PS4/PS5)
- Everybody’s Tennis
F
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- FantaVision
- Forbidden Siren
- Frogger Returns
G
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- G-Force
- God of War III Remastered
- God of War: Ascension
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
H
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
- Hustle Kings
I
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
J
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4/PS5)
K
- Kinetica
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Kurushi (PS1/PS4/PS5)
L
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: Das Videospiel
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Planet 3
- Lumines Remastered
M
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magus
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- MX vs ATV: Alive
N
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
O
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Order Up!!
- Outcast – Second Contact
P
- Papo & Yo
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Phineas and Ferb quer durch die 2. Dimension
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- PixelJunk Racers Runde 2
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3
- Primal
- Proteus
Q
- QUANTUM THEORY
R
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: QForce
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – Einer gegen alle
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- R-Type Dimensions
S
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shatter
- Skullgirls Encore
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- STRIDER
- Super Star Wars
- Syberia
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4/PS5)
T
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Mark of Kri
- The Raven Remastered
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Tron: Evolution
- Truck Racer
U
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Urban Trial Freestyle
V
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
W
- War of the Monsters
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3
- When Vikings Attack!
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- Wild Arms 3
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4/PS5)
X
- XCOM: Enemy Within
Y
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2: Avengers Chronicles Pack
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
Weitere Meldungen zu Playstation Plus.
Diese News im PlayStation Forum diskutieren
(*) Bei Links zu Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn und einigen anderen Händlern handelt es sich in der Regel um Affiliate-Links. Bei einem Einkauf erhalten wir eine kleine Provision, mit der wir die kostenlos nutzbare Seite finanzieren können. Ihr habt dabei keine Nachteile.
Kommentare
Zentrakonn23. Juni 2022 um 11:03 Uhr
Extra geholt schönes Angebot
logan150923. Juni 2022 um 11:07 Uhr
Hab Premium und kann Observer: System Redux nicht runterladen, nur wenn ich es bezahle.
Horkruks23. Juni 2022 um 11:11 Uhr
Die Leute die sich bis 2030 PS+ geholt haben…
Rip
crocop8623. Juni 2022 um 11:17 Uhr
Logan
Observer kannst nur Streamen. Hab auch Premium aber downloaden geht nicht. Der streamt auch nur die PS4 Version.
Übrigens, an alle anderen, Oddworld PS1 und Syphon Filter PS1 gibt es Gratis, warum auch immer. Konnte beide herunterladen bevor ich überhaupt das Abo gewechselt habe von Essentiel zu Premium.
Kommentieren
Du musst eingeloggt sein um ein Kommentar zu hinterlassen.
Kein Account? Hier kannst du dich registrieren.
Warum möchtest du den Kommentar melden?