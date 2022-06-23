PS Plus: Essential, Extra und Premium in Deutschland verfügbar – Alle enthaltenen Spiele in der Übersicht

Ab heute stehen PlayStation Plus Extra und Premium auch in Deutschland zur Verfügung. Wir haben euch alle bisher enthaltenen Spiele in einer umfangreichen Übersicht zusammengefasst.

Nachdem bereits im vergangenen Monat Japan und Asien sowie vor wenigen Wochen der amerikanische Markt die Umstellung auf das neue PlayStation Plus-Programm erhalten haben, folgte heute auch der europäische Kontinent.

Ab sofort kann man sich entscheiden, ob man bei der altbekannten 60 Euro-Variante „Essential“ bleibt oder sich für eine kostspieligere „Extra“- oder gar „Premium“-Mitgliedschaft entscheidet, die mit 100 bzw. 120 Euro pro Jahr zu Buche schlagen. Für den Aufpreis erhält man jedoch Zugang zu einer Vielzahl an weiteren Spielen. Alle grundlegenden Informationen hatten wir bereits hier für euch zusammengefasst.

Während in PS Plus Extra ausschließlich PS5- sowie PS4-Titel enthalten sein, kommen in PS Plus Premium auch Klassiker der vorherigen Generationen hinzu. Damit ihr vor dem Upgrade einen Überblick über die komplette Spieleauswahl habt, haben wir sie euch mal aufgelistet. Die Listen zeigen euch die Inhalte des deutschen PSN-Stores an. Dementsprechend kann es in Österreich und der Schweiz einige Abweichungen geben.

Alle in PS Plus Extra/Premium enthaltenen PS4-/PS5-Spiele

Einige Spiele scheinen laut PlayStation Store ausschließlich für Premium zur Verfügung zu stehen. Diese haben wir euch entsprechend markiert.

0-9

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

A

Absolver

ABZU (Premium)

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Agents of Mayhem

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Premium)

ALIENATION (Premium)

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ashen

Ash of Gods Redemption

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)

Astebreed

A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle

AVICII Invector

B

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4/PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

C

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Car Mechanic Simulator

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

Child of Light (Premium)

Children of Morta

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie (Premium)

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)

Croixleur Sigma (Premium)

D

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dangerous Golf

Danger Zone

Darksiders Genesis (Premium)

Darksiders III (Premium)

Days Gone

DCL – The Game

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Defense Grid 2

DEMON’S SOULS

Descenders (PS4)

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

E

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair (Premium)

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon (Premium)

Entwined (Premium)

Everybody’s Golf

F

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4 (Premium)

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Premium)

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Premium)

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

FLUSTER CLUCK

Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)

For Honor

For the King

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

G

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4/PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

GOD OF WAR (Premium)

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Greedfall (PS4/PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

H

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (Premium)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition (Premium)

Hue (Premium)

Human Fall Flat (PS4/PS5)

I

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4/PS5)

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

J

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

K

KeyWe (PS4/PS5)

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

KNACK

Kona (PS4/PS5)

L

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4/PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4/PS5)

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo’s Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

M

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4/PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5)

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9 (Premium)

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4 – Premium)

Monster Truck Championship (PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4 – Premium)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MXGP 2021 (PS4/PS5)

MX vs ATV All Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

N

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

O

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4/PS5 – Premium)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (PS4 – Premium)

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds (Premium)

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

P

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21 (Premium)

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition (Premium)

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect (Premium)

Project CARS 2

Project CARS 3

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool (Premium)

R

Rad Rodgers

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

RESOGUN

RETURNAL

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS4/PS5)

Risiko Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

S

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4/PS5)

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus (Premium)

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4 (Premium)

SOMA

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed (Premium)

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

T

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition (PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN (Premium)

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Surge (Premium)

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4 – Premium)

Tour de France 2021 (PS5)

TowerFall Ascension (Premium)

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo (Premium)

Transference

Trials Fusion (Premium)

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

U

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

V

Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Premium)

Vampyr

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard (Premium)

Virginia

W

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)

Whispering Willows

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 – Premium)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5 – Premium)

Wytchwood (PS4/PS5)

X

XCOM 2

Y

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Z

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Premium)

Spiele zum Testen (Nur Premium)

Es gibt auch einige Spiele, die man im Rahmen von PS Plus Premium antesten kann. Somit kann man sich unter anderem „Horizon: Forbidden West“ genauer anschauen. Hier die aktuelle Liste:

Biomutant

Crusader Kings III

Cyberpunk 2077

ELEX 2

Horizon Forbidden West

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22

LEGO CITY Undercover

MotoGP 22

OlliOlli World

SpellForce III Reforced

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

WWE 2K22

Klassikerkatalog (Nur Premium)

Eine ausgiebige Auswahl an Spielen, die nur über PS Plus Premium verfügbar sind, hat Sony ebenfalls bereitgestellt. Die PlayStation-Klassiker, die auch auf PlayStation 5 spielbar sind, wurden entsprechend markiert.

A

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)

Ape Escape 2

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Armageddon Riders

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~

B

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

Battle Princess of Arcadias

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

Blood Knights

Bolt

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

C

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

CRASH COMMANDO

Crysis Remastered

D

Dark Chronicle

Dark Cloud

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Der Puppenspieler

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Disney Micky Epic 2: Die Macht der Zwei

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: Das Videospiel

Disney·PIXAR Merida Legende der Highlands

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear eilt zu Hilfe (PS1/PS4/PS5)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!

Disney Universe Ultimate Edition

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

E

Echochrome (PSP/PS4/PS5)

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Everybody’s Golf (PS3/PS4/PS5)

Everybody’s Tennis

F

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3

Fallout: New Vegas

FantaVision

Forbidden Siren

Frogger Returns

G

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

G-Force

God of War III Remastered

God of War: Ascension

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

H

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Heavy Rain

Hotline Miami

HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE

Hustle Kings

I

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

J

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4/PS5)

K

Kinetica

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Kurushi (PS1/PS4/PS5)

L

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: Das Videospiel

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Planet 3

Lumines Remastered

M

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magus

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4/PS5)

MX vs ATV: Alive

N

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence

Numblast

O

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4/PS5)

OKAGE: Shadow King

Order Up!!

Outcast – Second Contact

P

Papo & Yo

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Phineas and Ferb quer durch die 2. Dimension

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

PixelJunk Racers Runde 2

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3

Primal

Proteus

Q

QUANTUM THEORY

R

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

RAGE

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

Raiden IV: OverKill

rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: QForce

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction II

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – Einer gegen alle

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS4/PS5)

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

R-Type Dimensions

S

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4

Serious Sam Collection

Shatter

Skullgirls Encore

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Wars Racer Revenge

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

STRIDER

Super Star Wars

Syberia

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4/PS5)

T

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4/PS5)

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Mark of Kri

The Raven Remastered

TOKYO JUNGLE

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toy Home

Trash Panic

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll

Tron: Evolution

Truck Racer

U

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Urban Trial Freestyle

V

VelocityUltra

Vessel

W

War of the Monsters

Warriors: Legends of Troy

WARRIORS OROCHI 3

When Vikings Attack!

White Knight Chronicles

Wild Arms (PS1/PS4/PS5)

Wild Arms 3

WipEout: Omega Collection

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS4/PS5)

X

XCOM: Enemy Within

Y

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Z

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2: Avengers Chronicles Pack

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

