PlayStation Store: Januar-Angebote mit bis zu 70 Prozent Rabatt stehen zur Verfügung

von | 20.12.2019 - 08:51 Uhr
Kommentare (6)

Im PlayStation Store stehen zahlreiche neue Angebote zur Verfügung. In den Januar-Angeboten kann man sich eine Vielzahl an namhaften Spielen mit bis zu 70 Prozent Rabatt sichern.

Sony Interactive Entertainment hat kurz vor den Festtagen noch einmal einen neuen Sale im PlayStation Store gestartet. Demnach kann man sich in den Januar-Angeboten eine Vielzahl an Spielen im Rabatt sichern.

Bis zum 17. Januar 2020 kann man bis zu 70 Prozent auf einige der namhaftesten Spiele dieser Konsolengeneration sparen. Auch wenn einige Spiele etwas eher aus den Angeboten verschwinden werden, so werden im Januar noch einmal weitere Spiele in das Programm aufgenommen.

Doch welche Spiele kann man sich aktuell im Rabatt kaufen? „Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order“ (49,99 Euro), „Battlefield V Jahr 2 Edition“ (29,99 Euro), „Borderlands 3“ (39,99 Euro), „Call of Duty: Modern Warfare“ (46,19 Euro), „Control“ (38,99 Euro), „Devil May Cry 5“ (19,99 Euro), „Death Stranding“ (49,99 Euro), „God of War“ (14,99 Euro), „Kingdom Hearts 3“ (23,09 Euro) und „FIFA 20“ (34,99 Euro) sind nur einige der Spiele, die in den Januar-Angeboten zu finden sind.

Alle weiteren Angebote kann man der folgenden Übersicht entnehmen. Somit sollte man sich in aller Ruhe mit der Liste beschäftigen, wenn man sich noch etwas zum Spielen für die Feiertage holen möchte.

Januar-Angebote im PlayStation Store (bis zum 17. Januar)

PlayStation Store: Januar-Angebote mit bis zu 70 Prozent Rabatt stehen zur Verfügung

Kommentare

  1. Banane sagt:
    20. Dezember 2019 um 08:55 Uhr

    Na das ist ja mal eine lange Liste. 😉

  2. Talo1747 sagt:
    20. Dezember 2019 um 09:00 Uhr

    Auf den ersten Blick alles teurer als auf Disc. Werde es aber noch mal in Ruhe ansehen. Sind PS Vita Spiele dabei?

  3. Talo1747 sagt:
    20. Dezember 2019 um 09:09 Uhr

    Ps finde die Angebote (noch) nicht

  4. BigB_-_BloXBerg sagt:
    20. Dezember 2019 um 09:24 Uhr

    Vielen Dank für diese Übersicht @play3

  5. Parabox sagt:
    20. Dezember 2019 um 09:44 Uhr

    Endlich ist Catherine full body reduziert.
    Will das unbedingt testen.
    Bei 30 € werde ich schwach

  6. Talo1747 sagt:
    20. Dezember 2019 um 10:35 Uhr

    @Parabox
    Kannst du auch über ps Plus kostenlos machen. Gibt ja den 7 Tage Test Raum

