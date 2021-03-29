Tales of: Symphonia, Vesperia und Co. – Die erfolgreichsten Ableger in der Übersicht
Seit den 1990er Jahren gehört die "Tales of"-Reihe zu den festen Bestandteilen des japanischen Rollenspiel-Genres. Doch welche Ableger verbuchten bisher die höchsten Verkaufszahlen? Eine offizielle Übersicht aus dem Hause Bandai Namco Entertainment sorgt für Klarheit.
Neben „Dragon Quest“ und „Final Fantasy“ gehört Bandai Namco Entertainments „Tales of“-Franchise zu den langlebigsten Rollenspielserien aus Japan.
So erschien der erste Ableger in Form von „Tales of Phantasia“ bereits im Jahr 1995 für das Super Nintendo. Es folgen weitere Titel für nahezu alle relevanten Plattformen. Doch welches „Tales of“-Abenteuer erfreute sich bisher eigentlich der größten Beliebtheit beziehungsweise verbuchte die höchsten Verkaufszahlen? Diese Frage beantwortete Bandai Namco Entertainment im Zuge einer offiziellen Grafik.
Aus dieser geht hervor, dass in Europa „Tales of Zestiria“ die Nase vorne hat, während „Tales of Symphonia“ in den USA die bisher größten Erfolge der Serie feierte. Die japanischen und asiatischen Kunden hingegen verhalfen „Tales of Destiny“ zum Sprung an die Spitze. Weltweit landet „Tales of Symphonia“ auf dem ersten Platz – vor „Tales of Vesperia“ und „Tales of Destiny“.
Anbei die offizielle Übersicht der jeweiligen Top 10-Charts.
Weltweit
1. Tales of Symphonia (2,4 Millionen)
2. Tales of Vesperia (2,37 Millionen
3. Tales of Destiny (1,72 Millionen)
4. Tales of Zestiria
5. Tales of Berseria
6. Tales of Phantasia
7. Tales of the Abyss
8. Tales of Eternia
9. Tales of Xillia
10.Tales of Destiny 2
USA
1. Tales of Symphonia (940.000)
2. Tales of Vesperia (810.000)
3. Tales of Zestiria: (600.000)
4. Tales of Berseria
5. Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World (inklusive Tales of Symphonia Chronicles)
6. Tales of Xillia
7. Tales of the Abyss
8. Tales of Graces
9. Tales of Xillia 2
10. Tales of Hearts
Japan & Asien
1. Tales of Destiny (1,63 Millionen)
2. Tales of Phantasia (1,33 Millionen)
3. Tales of Eternia (1,2 Millionen)
4. Tales of Destiny 2
5. Tales of Vesperia
6. Tales of the Abyss
7. Tales of Symphonia
8. Tales of Rebirth
9. Tales of Xillia
10. Tales of Graces
Europa
1. Tales of Zestiria: (481.000)
2. Tales of Symphonia: (480.000)
3. Tales of Vesperia: (410.000)
4. Tales of Berseria
5. Tales of Xillia
6. Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World (inklusive Tales of Symphonia Chronicles)
7. Tales of Graces
8. Tales of Xillia 2
9. Tales of Eternia
10.Tales of the Abyss
Quelle: RPG Fan
