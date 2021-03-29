Tales of: Symphonia, Vesperia und Co. – Die erfolgreichsten Ableger in der Übersicht

| 29.03.2021 - 08:50 Uhr | Lesedauer: 2 Minuten
Kommentare (2)

Seit den 1990er Jahren gehört die "Tales of"-Reihe zu den festen Bestandteilen des japanischen Rollenspiel-Genres. Doch welche Ableger verbuchten bisher die höchsten Verkaufszahlen? Eine offizielle Übersicht aus dem Hause Bandai Namco Entertainment sorgt für Klarheit.

Tales of: Symphonia, Vesperia und Co. – Die erfolgreichsten Ableger in der Übersicht
"Tales of Vesperia" verkaufte sich über zwei Millionen Mal.

Neben „Dragon Quest“ und „Final Fantasy“ gehört Bandai Namco Entertainments „Tales of“-Franchise zu den langlebigsten Rollenspielserien aus Japan.

So erschien der erste Ableger in Form von „Tales of Phantasia“ bereits im Jahr 1995 für das Super Nintendo. Es folgen weitere Titel für nahezu alle relevanten Plattformen. Doch welches „Tales of“-Abenteuer erfreute sich bisher eigentlich der größten Beliebtheit beziehungsweise verbuchte die höchsten Verkaufszahlen? Diese Frage beantwortete Bandai Namco Entertainment im Zuge einer offiziellen Grafik.

Zum Thema: Tales of Arise: Videomaterial vom Tales of Festival 2020 – Weitere Details im Frühjahr

Aus dieser geht hervor, dass in Europa „Tales of Zestiria“ die Nase vorne hat, während „Tales of Symphonia“ in den USA die bisher größten Erfolge der Serie feierte. Die japanischen und asiatischen Kunden hingegen verhalfen „Tales of Destiny“ zum Sprung an die Spitze. Weltweit landet „Tales of Symphonia“ auf dem ersten Platz – vor „Tales of Vesperia“ und „Tales of Destiny“.

Anbei die offizielle Übersicht der jeweiligen Top 10-Charts.

Weltweit

1. Tales of Symphonia (2,4 Millionen)
2. Tales of Vesperia (2,37 Millionen
3. Tales of Destiny (1,72 Millionen)
4. Tales of Zestiria
5. Tales of Berseria
6. Tales of Phantasia
7. Tales of the Abyss
8. Tales of Eternia
9. Tales of Xillia
10.Tales of Destiny 2

USA

1. Tales of Symphonia (940.000)
2. Tales of Vesperia (810.000)
3. Tales of Zestiria: (600.000)
4. Tales of Berseria
5. Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World (inklusive Tales of Symphonia Chronicles)
6. Tales of Xillia
7. Tales of the Abyss
8. Tales of Graces
9. Tales of Xillia 2
10. Tales of Hearts

Japan & Asien

1. Tales of Destiny (1,63 Millionen)
2. Tales of Phantasia (1,33 Millionen)
3. Tales of Eternia (1,2 Millionen)
4. Tales of Destiny 2
5. Tales of Vesperia
6. Tales of the Abyss
7. Tales of Symphonia
8. Tales of Rebirth
9. Tales of Xillia
10. Tales of Graces

Europa

1. Tales of Zestiria: (481.000)
2. Tales of Symphonia: (480.000)
3. Tales of Vesperia: (410.000)
4. Tales of Berseria
5. Tales of Xillia
6. Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World (inklusive Tales of Symphonia Chronicles)
7. Tales of Graces
8. Tales of Xillia 2
9. Tales of Eternia
10.Tales of the Abyss

Quelle: RPG Fan

Weitere Meldungen zu , , , , .
(*) Bei Links zu Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn und einigen anderen Händlern handelt es sich in der Regel um Affiliate-Links. Bei einem Einkauf erhalten wir eine kleine Provision, mit der wir die kostenlos nutzbare Seite finanzieren können. Ihr habt dabei keine Nachteile.
Top-News

Tekken 7
Director unsicher, ob noch mehr DLCs erscheinen werden

PS4 & PS5
Spiele-Releases der neuen Woche

Battlefield 6
Umfrage deutet auf Free-2-Play-Modus und Battle Pass-System hin

XCOM Chimera Squad
Hinweis auf Konsolen-Umsetzung aufgetaucht

Yakuza
Producer möchte Samurai-Spin-offs im Westen veröffentlichen
mehr laden

Kommentare

  1. Lando_ sagt:
    29. März 2021 um 08:54 Uhr

    Ich habe eben einen riesigen Popel aus meiner Nase gezogen. Oh, und die besten Tales-Spiele sind natürlich die, die nicht auf Shit-Tendo-Konsolen erschienen sind!

  2. SoulSamuraiZ sagt:
    29. März 2021 um 09:33 Uhr

    Tales of Xillia ist bisher mein absoluter Liebling der Reihe. Das fand ich so unfassbar gut. 😀

Kommentieren

Reviews

It Takes Two im Test

Dieses Koop-Abenteuer erobert euer Herz!

8.5

Little Nightmares 2 Test

Wie verstörend war eure Kindheit?

8.5

Destruction Allstars im Test

Launige Zerstörungsorgie für die PS5

7.5

Gods Will Fall im Test

Deshalb floppt das Gauntlet-Diablo

5.0

Hitman 3 im Test

Das Finale der Trilogie ist ein Mordsspaß

9.0

CoD Black Ops Cold War im Test

Wie gut ist der Multiplayer?

7.5

DiRT 5 im Test

Spaßiger Arcade-Racer mit Motorproblemen

8.0

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War im Test - Was taugt die Kampagne?

8.0

Spider-Man Miles Morales im Test

Superhelden-Abenteuer zum Liebhaben

8.5

FIFA 21 im Test

Stillstand bei EA Sports' Fußballsimulation?

8.0

Crash Bandicoot 4 im Test

Hüpf-Revival des Playstation-Originals

9.0

Mafia Definitive Edition im Test

Der Don unter den Remasters?

8.5

Crysis Remastered im Test

Shooter-Neuauflage mit Altersflecken

6.5

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 im Test

Retro-Spielspaß auf vier Rollen

9.0

Marvel's Avengers im Test

Superhelden-Action zwischen Frust und Lust

7.5