PS Plus Extra & Premium: PS3, PS4 & PS5 – Diese 700+ Spiele warten in Nordamerika

Während ausgewählte asiatische Märkte vor wenigen Tagen mit dem rundum überarbeiteten PlayStation Plus-Dienst bedacht wurden, sind in Kürze auch die westlichen Spieler und Spielerinnen an der Reihe.
Wie mittlerweile bekannt sein dürfte, umfasst die Extra-Stufe eine rund 400 Spiele starke Bibliothek an PlayStation 4- und PlayStation 5-Titeln, die ohne zusätzliche Kosten heruntergeladen und gespielt werden können, solange das entsprechende Abo aktiv ist. Die Premium-Stufe gewährt Abonnenten zudem den Zugriff auf etwa 300 PlayStation 3-Klassiker, die allerdings nur via Cloud-Gaming zur Verfügung stehen.
Kurz vor dem Start im Westen stellte Sony Interactive Entertainment heute die mehr als 700 Titel starke Liste an PS3-, PS4- und PS5-Spielen vor, die zum Launch des neuen PlayStation Plus in Nordamerika warten. In wie weit die europäische Liste ihrem nordamerikanischen Pendant gleichen wird, dürften wir in den kommenden Tagen erfahren.
PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
- 8 Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Absolver Downfall
- Abzu
- Ace of Sea Food
- Adrift
- Agatha Christie The ABC Murders
- Agents of Mayhem
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Alienation
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of Spirits
- Ashen
- Ash of Gods
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astebreed
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Avicii Invector
- Bad North
- Baja Edge of Control
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battle Chaser Knight War
- Battlefield 1
- Bee Simulator
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BigSky: Infinity
- Bioshock Remastered
- Bioshock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite The Complete Edition
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous Wounds of Eventide
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Call of Cthulu
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- CHild of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chronos: Before The Ashes
- Cities Skylines
- Clouds of Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crashing Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy
- Criss Tales
- Crysis Remastered
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders 2
- Darksiders 3
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Days Gone
- DLC – The Game
- Dead Cells
- Deadlight Director’s Cut
- Dead Nation
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Demon’s Souls
- Descenders
- Desperados 3
- Destruction Allstars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4
- Doom (2016)
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
- Eat Them
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elex
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
- Embr: Firefighting with friends
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everspace
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3/li>
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing
- Ex Fighting Layer
- Final Exam
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fluster Cluck
- Foreclosed
- For Honour
- For the King
- Friday the 13th
- Frost Punk
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghostrunner
- Giana Sisters Twisted
- God of War
- God of War 3: Remastered
- Gods Will Fall
- Golf with your Friends
- Goosebumps The Game
- Grand Ages Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greed Fall
- Grip
- Gunvolt Chronicles
- Hamster Ball
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope
- Harvest Moon Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon One World
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbour
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition
- Homefront The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Hotline Miami 2
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive Storm Warning
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Bread
- I am Dead
- inFamous First Light
- inFamous Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice Gods Among Us
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jumping Flash
- Jumpjet Rex
- Key We
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kinetica
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Kingdom New Lands
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Knack
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Leo’s Fortune
- Little Big Planet 3
- Little Nightmares
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia Definitive Edition
- Mafia 2 Definitive Edition
- Mafia 3 Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Might Number 9
- MINIT
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mud Runner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja
- Nascar Heats
- NBA 2K2
- Necromunda Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nighogg 2
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Numblast
- Observation
- Observer
- Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey: New and Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outcast Second Contact
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Party Hard
- Patapon
- Patapon 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Racers
- Pixel Piracy
- Planet Minigolf
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Portal Knight
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Primal
- Prison Architect
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold’Em Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- QBert Rebooted
- Rad Rodgers
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratchet and Clank
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer
- Red Faction Remarstered
- Reel Fishing Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- Resident Evi
- Resident Evil 7
- Resogun
- Returnal
- Rez Infinite
- Ride 4
- Rise of Kasai
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rogue Stormers
- R-Type Final 2
- Saints Row The Third: Remastered
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbour
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Sine Mora EX
- Siren
- Sky Dive
- Sky Drift
- Sky Drift Infinity
- Sky Fighter
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soma
- Soul Calibur VI
- South Park The Stick of Truth
- South Park The Fractured But Whole
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced
- Space Hulk Tactics
- Space Hulk Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Splitlings
- Starlink Battle for Atlas
- Star Ocean First Departure
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- Super Star Wars
- Steep
- Stellaris
- Stranded Deep
- Strider
- Street Fighter 2 HD Remix
- Surgeon Simulator
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling lies
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker
- The Lego Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Mark of Kai
- The Messenger
- The Raven Remastered
- The Secret of Monkey Island
- The Surge
- The Surge
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Wonderful 101
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine
- Thomas Was Alone
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden
- Toukiden 2
- Tour De France 2021
- Tower Fall Ascesion
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Tricky towers
- Trine 4
- Tropico 5
- TT: Isle of Man Ride of the Edge
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted: The Nathan Dark Collection
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Velocity Ultra
- Victor Vran Overkill
- Wikings: Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Vermintide
- War of the Monsters
- Warriors All-Stars
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf The Apocalypse: Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 3
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 The Official Game
- Wreckfest
- XCOM 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Zombi
- Zombi Army 4
PlayStation 3 (Stream-only)
- Air Conflicts – Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts Vietnam
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die
- Alone in the Dark
- Anarchy Rush Hour
- Anna
- Anomaly
- Aqua Panic
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3: Love Ma
- Armageddon Riders
- Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Asura’s Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha
- Atelier Escha & Logy
- Atelier Rorona
- Atelier Shallie – Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Bang Bang Racing
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Battle Fantasia
- Battle of Tiles EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadia
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Big Sky Infinity
- Bionic Commando Rearmed
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- Bit.Trip Runner 2
- Black Knight Sword
- Bladestrom Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- Blazblue: Calamity Trigger
- Blood Knights
- Disney’s Bolt
- Brink
- Burn, Zombie Burn
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Disney’s Cars 2
- Disney’s Cars: Mater-National Championship
- Disney’s Cars: Race O Rama
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania Lord of Shadow HD
- Cel Damage
- Champion Jockey
- Chime Super Delyxe
- Class of Heroes 2
- Comet Crash
- Crash Commando
- Critter Crunch
- Cuboid
- Dark Sector
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dark Void
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior The Game
- Dead or Alive 5
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Death Track ressurection
- Deception IV Blood Ties
- Deception Iv The Nightmare princess
- Derrick the Death Fin
- detuned.
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Colleciton
- Disgaea 3
- Disgaea 4
- Disgaea D2
- Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney’s Brave
- Disney Universe
- Dive Kick
- Doc Clock
- Dogfight 1942
- Double Dragon neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon’s Lair
- Dragon’s Lair 2
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Extreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Extreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- echocrhome PS3
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Ethan Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout New Vegas
- F.E.A.R.
- Final Exam
- Final Fight Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- Disney’s G-Force
- Ghostbusters Sanctum of Slime
- God of War Ascension
- God of War
- God of War 2
- Go! Sports Sky
- Greg Hasting’s Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamster Ball
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip
- Hoard
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
- Hustle Kings
- Ibb & Obb
- Ico
- inFamous
- inFamous 2
- inFamous 2: Festival of Blood
- Injustice Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos.
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine
- Joe Danger 2
- Judge Dee: The City God Case
- Karateki
- Knytt underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Led and Gold
- Legasista
- Lego Batman
- Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- Lego Pirate of the Caribbean
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco: Cocoreccho
- Lost Planet
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mamorukin Curse
- Mars: War Logs
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Motorstorm Apocalypse
- Motorstorm RC Complete
- MX vs ATV Alive
- Reflect MX vs ATV
- MX vs ATV Untamed
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden 2
- Nobunaga’s Ambition
- Numblast
- Okabu
- Papa & Yo
- Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 1
- Penny Arcade Adventures: Precipice of Darkness Episode 2
- Disney’s Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
- Pid
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planet Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Agent
- Quantum Theory
- Rag Doll Kung Fu
- Rage
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV Overkill
- Rain
- Disney’s Rataouille
- Ratchet & Clank All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in time
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank Into the Nexus
- Raw
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction Battlegrounds
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicle : One Against All
- Resident Evil 4 HD
- Resident Evil 5 Gold
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retrograde
- Ricochet HD
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rocket Knight
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- R Type Dimensions
- Sacred 3: Gold Edition
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Sam and Max Beyond Space and Time
- Sam and Max The Devil’s Playhouse
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Sanctum 2
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Sid Meier‘s Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skull Girls Encore
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Sky Drift
- Sky Fighter
- Slender The Arrival
- Smash Cards
- Snake Ball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldier X 2
- Soldier X
- Space Ace
- Spelunker HD
- Split/Second
- Star Drone
- Star Raiders
- Starwhal
- Street Fighter 3: Third Strike
- Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People
- Syberia
- About a Blob
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness 2
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Guided Fate
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Under Garden
- Thunder Wolves
- Tokyo Jungle
- Toy Home
- Toy Story Mania
- Trash Panic
- Trinity Souls of ZillO’ll
- Disney’s Tron
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- Voodoo Chronicles
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warlords
- Warriors Legends of Troy
- Warriors 3 Orochi
- When Vikings Attack
- White KNight Chronicles
- XBlaze Code: Embryo
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaira: Ninja Gaiden
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball
- Zombie Tycoon 2
In Europa startet der neue PlayStation Plus-Dienst am 22. Juni 2022.
Quelle: VGC
Kommentare
7ZERO713. Juni 2022 um 18:30 Uhr
Gibt keine liste die sotiert ist ? Namen bringen mir nix ich schau jetzt nicht jedes game nach.
RikuValentine13. Juni 2022 um 18:35 Uhr
Ah Shit. Also waren die Trails Games Japan only.
Hando13. Juni 2022 um 18:39 Uhr
Also bei der Menge an Spielen, kann man beim Preis des Abos echt nicht meckern.
BoC-Dread-King13. Juni 2022 um 18:41 Uhr
Sind sogar einige mit bei die ich noch auf der Einkaufsliste hätte, wie beispielsweise Ghost of Tsushima oder Guardians of the Galaxy. Bräuchte ich dann eigentlich nicht kaufen, müsste aber somit bis 2024 durchgezockt werden öÖ, dieser Druck ^^
KingChief13. Juni 2022 um 18:44 Uhr
Ja sind ein paar dabei die ich noch nachholen kann.
Aber sonst okay
BVBCHRIS13. Juni 2022 um 18:49 Uhr
Wo ist Ghost of Tsushima ?
Sollte doch dabei sein.
Oder hab ich’s übersehen ?
wolfe13. Juni 2022 um 18:50 Uhr
Lohnt sich für mich eher weniger. Hab durch 10+ Jahre reguläres PsPlus und div. Sales grob die Hälfte der Spiele eh schon in der Bibliothek.
Konrad Zuse13. Juni 2022 um 18:52 Uhr
BVB Chris, weiter unten in der Liste.
RikuValentine13. Juni 2022 um 18:56 Uhr
Ja warum auch immer steht es bei den „P“ Games.
Snakeshit8113. Juni 2022 um 18:57 Uhr
Funktioniert eigentlich online Spiele von der ps3? Müsste eigentlich funktionieren da man ja für den neuen Service bezahlt.
BVBCHRIS13. Juni 2022 um 19:01 Uhr
Danke leute, habs gefunden. 🙂
Namma198713. Juni 2022 um 19:04 Uhr
Eine Auflistung von den Spielen die die PS5 Version beinhalten wäre super.
Ps Now wäre ja auch nicht übel gewesen, nur hab ich in auf meiner ps5 die ps4 Versionen zu spielen
Juan13. Juni 2022 um 19:11 Uhr
Deamon Souls, Guardians of the Galaxy, Ghost of Tsushima für PS5 und Mortal Kombat 11 fehlen mir tatsächlich noch und die sind dabei.
vangus13. Juni 2022 um 19:12 Uhr
Ich bin mir nicht sicher, ob ich im Sommer das Tageslicht sehen werde bei all diesen Spielen… 😀
Ob nun Indies oder Death Stranding, ich werde meine Freude haben und entdecke bestimmt die ein oder andere Perle, die mir bisher entgangen ist! Ansonsten wird es spannend sein, was monatlich für neue Titel dazu kommen! Zudem wird Stray day one enthalten sein!
Seven Eleven13. Juni 2022 um 19:14 Uhr
Lame
MartinDrake13. Juni 2022 um 19:17 Uhr
Und da fehlen ja noch die PS1/2 PSP Titel.
Klar, mit Plusabo seit Release und einigen hundert Spielen im Regal hab Ich vieles davon gesehen und gespielt, aber eine beeindruckende Liste!
Der Mittelweg von Blockbustern die man weiterhin kauft und einem Backlog-Abo ist, wenn Ich an die Gamepass-Show von gestern denke, wohl der bessere, für mich passendere Weg!
So 20-30 Spiele hab Ich schon gefunden. Und Stray kommt ja zum Release! Top
