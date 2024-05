Call of Duty Black Ops 6: Im Vorfeld der Enthüllung – Zwei erste Teaser veröffentlicht

🚨 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 official teaser website and video 🚨



If you go to https://t.co/odfPRG2VO8 you can see a video of a team defacing Mount Rushmore.



The TV on the site can be interacted with and features 6 different channels with different static patterns. #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/WAO1Upzmyh