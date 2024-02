Helldivers 2: Zieht an Starfield vorbei und 450.000 gleichzeitige Spieler möglich

Helldivers 2 is now the highest Concurrent Players ever for a Sony or Microsoft game on Steam



It has passed the previous highest for each console maker, Destiny 2 and Starfield



All-Time Peak

• Helldivers 2 – 333,827 and growing

• Starfield – 330,723

• Destiny 2 – 316,750