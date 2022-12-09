The Game Awards 2022: Die Gewinner in der Übersicht – Elden Ring setzt sich durch

The Game Awards 2022:

"Elden Ring" schlägt "God of War Ragnarök".

Auf den diesjährigen Game Awards wurde in insgesamt 32 Kategorien jeweils ein Spiel ausgezeichnet. Die Gewinner seht ihr in der nachfolgenden Auflistung.

Elden Ring und GoW Ragnarök dominieren

Von allen Spielen waren „Elden Ring“ und „God of War: Ragnarök“ am erfolgreichsten. Jeweils vier Awards haben die beiden Action-Games bekommen. Die wichtigste Kategorie entschied jedoch das Soulslike von From Software für sich.

Spiel des Jahres:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Beste Ausrichtung:

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Beste Erzählung:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Beste künstlerische Ausrichtung:

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

Player’s Voice:

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

(miHoYo) Sonic Frontiers (Sonic Team/SEGA)

Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Beste Musik:

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring

Bear McCreary , God of War Ragnarök

, God of War Ragnarök Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Bestes Sound Design:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Beste Performance:

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge , God of War Ragnarök

, God of War Ragnarök Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

Spiele mit Einfluss:

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

(Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios) Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller)

Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)

Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

Bestes fortlaufendes Spiel:

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Bester Indie-Titel:

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

(BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

Bestes Debüt-Indie-Spiel:

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

(BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Bester Community Support:

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Bestes Mobile-Spiel:

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)

Genshin Impact (HoYovese)

MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

(Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse) Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

Bester VR/AR-Titel:

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

(Polyarc) Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Beste Action:

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

(Platinum Games/Nintendo) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Bestes Action-Adventure:

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Bestes RPG:

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

(FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Bestes Kampfspiel:

DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

(Player First Games/WB Games) Sifu (Sloclap)

Bestes Familienspiel:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

(HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Beste Simulation/Strategie:

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft) Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

Bestes Sport/Rennspiel:

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

(Polyphony Digital/SIE) OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

Bester Multiplayer:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

(Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

Am sehnlichsten erwartet:

FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Content-Creator des Jahres:

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Beste Adaption:

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

(Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

Innovation bei der Zugänglichkeit:

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

(Sony Santa Monica/SIE) Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

Bestes eSports-Game:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

VALORANT (Riot Games)

Bester eSports-Athlet:

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Bestes eSports-Team:

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Bester eSports-Coach:

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

(LOUD, VALORANT) Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Bestes eSports-Event:

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Weitere Meldungen zu The Game Awards 2022.

