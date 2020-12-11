The Game Awards 2020: Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht
In der vergangenen Nacht wurden im Rahmen der Game Awards 2020 die besten Spiele des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Besonders oft fiel dabei der Name "The Last of Us Part 2". Wir haben eine Übersicht über die Gewinner für euch.
In der vergangenen Nacht wurden die Game Awards 2020 vergeben. Während es zu einigen Präsentationen und Spielvorstellungen kam, konnten verschiedene Entwickler zumindest virtuell eine Auszeichnung entgegennehmen.
Um es kurz zu fassen: Zum Spiel des Jahres wurde „The Last of Us Part 2“ erklärt. Der exklusive PS4-Titel konnte sich gegen eine namhafte Konkurrenz durchsetzen, darunter das ebenfalls PS4-exklusive „Ghost of Thsushima“ sowie „Doom Eternal“.
Naughty Dog konnte für „The Last of Us Part 2“ noch weitere Auszeichnungen absahnen, beispielsweise für die beste Game Direction und für die beste Erzählung. Für die beste Performance wurde die Abby-Darstellerin Laura Bailey ausgezeichnet.
Alle weiteren Gewinner seht ihr in der folgenden Übersicht. Wie immer gilt: Das dick markierte Spiel ist der Gewinner. Auch sind die restlichen nominierten Games aufgeführt. Seid ihr mit dem Ergebnis zufrieden?
The Game Awards 2020 – Die Gewinner
Game of the Year
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us: Part 2
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us: Part 2
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us: Part 2
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us: Part 2
Best Score and Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us: Part 2
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us: Part 2
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2
- Laura Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
- Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games for Impact
- If Found… – Dreamfeel
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
- Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
- Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment
- Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Indie Game
- Carrion – Phobia Games
- Fall Guys – Mediatonic
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth
- Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Innersloth
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Best VR/AR Game
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s IronMan VR
- Star Wars Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us: Part 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Action Game
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action-Adventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us: Part 2
Best Role-Playing Game
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona R5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Strategy/Sim Game
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/ Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Valroant
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant.
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- Halo Infinite
- Horizon Forbidden West
- God of War Sequel
- Resident Evil Village
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel
Ich freue mich für FF7R 🙂
Gruß
Maximal perfekt!! Auch toll, dass man Abby Ellie vorgezogen hat. Großartig!! Best Game of the Year!
Für mich sogar Game of the Gen. 🙂
Freu mich vor allem für Last of Us 2. Das Spiel hat die Preise verdient. Ist natürlich ironisch, dass man im Vorfeld auf ne Elden Ring announcement spekulierte und es jetzt das most anticipated game ist
bin mit den wertungen einverstanden 🙂
@TemerischerWolf
Ich habe auch kein Problem zu sagen, dass es für mich sogar das Spiel der nächsten Jahre darstellen wird. In jeglicher Hinsicht und auf so vielen Ebenen groß!
Best Score and Music Award.
FF7 Remake
Wäre sehr peinlich für die Awards wenn das nicht gewonnen hätte.
The Last of Us: Part II hat verdient gewonnen. Genauso wie Abby. Ist auch mein GotY 2020. Mein "Best Sports" ist aber MLB The Show 20.
ELDEN RING! <3
Hab TLOU 2 nicht gespielt weil mir der erste schon nicht so gefallen hat. Kanns daher nicht einschätzen wie gut das spiel im vergleich zu den anderen ist.
Mein GOTY ist aber eindeutig GoT. Allein schon durch den überragenden coop modus den sie nachgereicht haben.
Freut mich sehr für Laura Bailey die ja Abby in TLoU2 verkörpert.
@Highman Ghost of Tsushima ist aber auch echt klasse! 🙂
Bestes Spiel der Last Gen ist für mich The Witcher 3 zusammen mit Death Stranding. Kann mich da nicht entscheiden.
Hochverdient!
Das beste Spiel wurde zum besten Spiel gekürt.
Mega Story, mega Gameplay, mega Grafik, mega Tiefe, technisch perfekt (keine Bugs) etc.
Glückwunsch ND