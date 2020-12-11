The Game Awards 2020: Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht

In der vergangenen Nacht wurden im Rahmen der Game Awards 2020 die besten Spiele des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Besonders oft fiel dabei der Name "The Last of Us Part 2". Wir haben eine Übersicht über die Gewinner für euch.

"The Last of Us Part 2" wurde zum Spiel des Jahres erklärt.

In der vergangenen Nacht wurden die Game Awards 2020 vergeben. Während es zu einigen Präsentationen und Spielvorstellungen kam, konnten verschiedene Entwickler zumindest virtuell eine Auszeichnung entgegennehmen.

Um es kurz zu fassen: Zum Spiel des Jahres wurde „The Last of Us Part 2“ erklärt. Der exklusive PS4-Titel konnte sich gegen eine namhafte Konkurrenz durchsetzen, darunter das ebenfalls PS4-exklusive „Ghost of Thsushima“ sowie „Doom Eternal“.

Naughty Dog konnte für „The Last of Us Part 2“ noch weitere Auszeichnungen absahnen, beispielsweise für die beste Game Direction und für die beste Erzählung. Für die beste Performance wurde die Abby-Darstellerin Laura Bailey ausgezeichnet.

Alle weiteren Gewinner seht ihr in der folgenden Übersicht. Wie immer gilt: Das dick markierte Spiel ist der Gewinner. Auch sind die restlichen nominierten Games aufgeführt. Seid ihr mit dem Ergebnis zufrieden?

The Game Awards 2020 – Die Gewinner

Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Score and Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2

Laura Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found… – Dreamfeel

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer

Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment

Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Indie Game

Carrion – Phobia Games

Fall Guys – Mediatonic

Hades – Supergiant Games

Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth

Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Innersloth

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Best VR/AR Game

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s IronMan VR

Star Wars Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us: Part 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Action Game

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action-Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Role-Playing Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona R5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Strategy/Sim Game

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/ Racing Game

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys

Valroant

Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant.

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

Halo Infinite

Horizon Forbidden West

God of War Sequel

Resident Evil Village

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

