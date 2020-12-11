The Game Awards 2020: Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht

| 11.12.2020 - 08:21 Uhr | Lesedauer: 4 Minuten
Kommentare (13)

In der vergangenen Nacht wurden im Rahmen der Game Awards 2020 die besten Spiele des Jahres ausgezeichnet. Besonders oft fiel dabei der Name "The Last of Us Part 2". Wir haben eine Übersicht über die Gewinner für euch.

The Game Awards 2020: Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht
"The Last of Us Part 2" wurde zum Spiel des Jahres erklärt.

In der vergangenen Nacht wurden die Game Awards 2020 vergeben. Während es zu einigen Präsentationen und Spielvorstellungen kam, konnten verschiedene Entwickler zumindest virtuell eine Auszeichnung entgegennehmen.

Um es kurz zu fassen: Zum Spiel des Jahres wurde „The Last of Us Part 2“ erklärt. Der exklusive PS4-Titel konnte sich gegen eine namhafte Konkurrenz durchsetzen, darunter das ebenfalls PS4-exklusive „Ghost of Thsushima“ sowie „Doom Eternal“.

Naughty Dog konnte für „The Last of Us Part 2“ noch weitere Auszeichnungen absahnen, beispielsweise für die beste Game Direction und für die beste Erzählung. Für die beste Performance wurde die Abby-Darstellerin Laura Bailey ausgezeichnet.

Alle weiteren Gewinner seht ihr in der folgenden Übersicht. Wie immer gilt: Das dick markierte Spiel ist der Gewinner. Auch sind die restlichen nominierten Games aufgeführt. Seid ihr mit dem Ergebnis zufrieden?

The Game Awards 2020 – Die Gewinner

Game of the Year

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Game Direction

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Narrative

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Art Direction

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Score and Music

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Audio Design

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Performance

  • Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Laura Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
  • Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

  • If Found… – Dreamfeel
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
  • Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
  • Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment
  • Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Indie Game

  • Carrion – Phobia Games
  • Fall Guys – Mediatonic
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth
  • Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Best Mobile Game

  • Among Us
  • Innersloth
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Best VR/AR Game

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s IronMan VR
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Action Game

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Best Action-Adventure

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Best Role-Playing Game

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona R5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting Game

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late

Best Family Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Strategy/Sim Game

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/ Racing Game

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2

Best Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys
  • Valroant

Best Debut Game

  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Ancient Epic
  • Roki
  • Phasmophobia

Best eSports Game

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends 
  • Valorant.

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring 
  • Halo Infinite
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • God of War Sequel
  • Resident Evil Village
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Weitere Meldungen zu .
(*) Bei Links zu Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn und einigen anderen Händlern handelt es sich in der Regel um Affiliate-Links. Bei einem Einkauf erhalten wir eine kleine Provision, mit der wir die kostenlos nutzbare Seite finanzieren können. Ihr habt dabei keine Nachteile.
Top-News

Cyberpunk 2077
Miese Performance und matschige Grafik auf PS4 und Xbox One

Cyberpunk 2077
Bugs und technische Fehler sorgen für Frust und Spott

Cyberpunk 2077
Probleme ohne Day One-Update und Statement zur Epilepsie-Warnung

Cyberpunk 2077
Zahl der Vorbestellungen, GTA 5 nicht weit entfernt und mehr PC-Spieler

Media Markt und Amazon
2 Spiele kaufen + 1 geschenkt - PS5-Spiele dabei
mehr laden

Kommentare

  1. Kintaro Oe sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:24 Uhr

    Ich freue mich für FF7R 🙂

    Gruß

  2. S85 sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:25 Uhr

    Maximal perfekt!! Auch toll, dass man Abby Ellie vorgezogen hat. Großartig!! Best Game of the Year!

  3. TemerischerWolf sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:26 Uhr

    Für mich sogar Game of the Gen. 🙂

  4. Asinned sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:28 Uhr

    Freu mich vor allem für Last of Us 2. Das Spiel hat die Preise verdient. Ist natürlich ironisch, dass man im Vorfeld auf ne Elden Ring announcement spekulierte und es jetzt das most anticipated game ist

  5. Hendl sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:30 Uhr

    bin mit den wertungen einverstanden 🙂

  6. S85 sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:36 Uhr

    @TemerischerWolf
    Ich habe auch kein Problem zu sagen, dass es für mich sogar das Spiel der nächsten Jahre darstellen wird. In jeglicher Hinsicht und auf so vielen Ebenen groß!

  7. ras sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:38 Uhr

    Best Score and Music Award.
    FF7 Remake

    Wäre sehr peinlich für die Awards wenn das nicht gewonnen hätte.

  8. KingOfkings3112 sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:46 Uhr

    The Last of Us: Part II hat verdient gewonnen. Genauso wie Abby. Ist auch mein GotY 2020. Mein "Best Sports" ist aber MLB The Show 20.

  9. El Chefè sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:50 Uhr

    ELDEN RING! <3

  10. Highman sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:53 Uhr

    Hab TLOU 2 nicht gespielt weil mir der erste schon nicht so gefallen hat. Kanns daher nicht einschätzen wie gut das spiel im vergleich zu den anderen ist.
    Mein GOTY ist aber eindeutig GoT. Allein schon durch den überragenden coop modus den sie nachgereicht haben.

  11. AlgeraZF sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:59 Uhr

    Freut mich sehr für Laura Bailey die ja Abby in TLoU2 verkörpert.

  12. TemerischerWolf sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 08:59 Uhr

    @Highman Ghost of Tsushima ist aber auch echt klasse! 🙂

  13. AlgeraZF sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 09:01 Uhr

    Bestes Spiel der Last Gen ist für mich The Witcher 3 zusammen mit Death Stranding. Kann mich da nicht entscheiden.

  14. _Hellrider_ sagt:
    11. Dezember 2020 um 09:01 Uhr

    Hochverdient!
    Das beste Spiel wurde zum besten Spiel gekürt.
    Mega Story, mega Gameplay, mega Grafik, mega Tiefe, technisch perfekt (keine Bugs) etc.

    Glückwunsch ND

Kommentieren

Reviews

CoD Black Ops Cold War im Test

Wie gut ist der Multiplayer?

7.5

DiRT 5 im Test

Spaßiger Arcade-Racer mit Motorproblemen

8.0

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War im Test - Was taugt die Kampagne?

8.0

Spider-Man Miles Morales im Test

Superhelden-Abenteuer zum Liebhaben

8.5

FIFA 21 im Test

Stillstand bei EA Sports' Fußballsimulation?

8.0

Crash Bandicoot 4 im Test

Hüpf-Revival des Playstation-Originals

9.0

Mafia Definitive Edition im Test

Der Don unter den Remasters?

8.5

Crysis Remastered im Test

Shooter-Neuauflage mit Altersflecken

6.5

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 im Test

Retro-Spielspaß auf vier Rollen

9.0

Marvel's Avengers im Test

Superhelden-Action zwischen Frust und Lust

7.5

Project Cars 3 im Test

Gelungener Neustart für die Rennserie?

8.0

EA Sports UFC 4 im Test

Schlagkräftige Fortsetzung der MMA-Simulation!

8.5

Ghost of Tsushima im Test

Ein Fest für Samurai-Fans

8.5

The Last of Us Part 2 im Test

Wie gut ist Naughty Dogs Endzeit-Abenteuer wirklich?

9.5

Minecraft Dungeons im Test

Klötzchen-Diablo für jede Altersklasse

7.0